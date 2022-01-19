Marvel's Moon Knight star Gaspard Ulliel, 37, dies in Alps skiing accident

Gaspard Ulliel has died aged 37. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Actor Gaspard Ulliel, who is set to star in Marvel's upcoming series Moon Knight, has died aged 37 after a skiing accident.

The star, one of France's best known actors and known for playing a young Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal Rising, was airlifted to hospital after Tuesday's accident in the Alps.

He had been skiing in the Savoie region when he reportedly collided with another person.

He died on Wednesday after suffering severe brain trauma. The other person was not taken to hospital.

Ulliel plays Midnight Man in Moon Night.

In 2004, he starred alongside Audrey Tautou and Marion Cotillard in World War One drama A Very Long Engagement, for which he won most promising actor at the Cesar awards - the French equivalent of the Oscars.

He later won a Best Actor Cesar in 2017 for the film It's Only the End of the Wold, working again with Marion Cotillard as well as James Bond star Lea Seydoux.

He portrayed fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in the Saint Laurent biopic in 2014, which was in the running for the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

He was the face of Bleu de Chanel, the men's fragrance.

Snow has hardened in the Alps, making conditions rougher and mountain police have been making five to six rescues a day recently.

It follows the death of a five-year-old British girl in the neighbouring Haute-Savoie region.

A skier crashed into her on Saturday, and a prosecutor said he faced preliminary manslaughter charges. Speed was sited as the likely cause for that accident.