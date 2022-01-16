Andrew Pierce 1pm - 4pm
Breaking News
Five-year-old British girl ‘killed by skier in Alps’ in horror crash
16 January 2022, 13:42 | Updated: 16 January 2022, 13:50
A five-year-old British girl has reportedly been killed after being struck by a skier in the French Alps.
The prosecutor for Bonneville, in the Alps, said she was taking part in a lesson with four other children in Haute Savoie.
They said she was "violently" hit by a skier going at "high speed who tried in vain to avoid her".
She died on the way to hospital.
A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.
This story is being updated.