Five-year-old British girl ‘killed by skier in Alps’ in horror crash

The five-year-old was struck during a skiing lesson. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

A five-year-old British girl has reportedly been killed after being struck by a skier in the French Alps.

The prosecutor for Bonneville, in the Alps, said she was taking part in a lesson with four other children in Haute Savoie.

They said she was "violently" hit by a skier going at "high speed who tried in vain to avoid her".

She died on the way to hospital.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

This story is being updated.