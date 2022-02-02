Mason Greenwood released on bail after arrest on suspicion of rape and assault

Mason Greenwood has been released on bail. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Footballer Mason Greenwood has been bailed after being arrested over allegations of a string of offences including rape, assault and making threats to kill.

The Manchester United striker, 20, spent three nights in custody and was questioned by police after being arrested on Sunday.

He has been suspended by the team and products bearing his name were removed from the club’s online shop.

Police said on Tuesday he was further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: "A 20-year-old man arrested (on Sunday 30 January 2022) on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation."

Manchester United said in a statement: "Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind.

"As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice."

The Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) tweeted: “The club has now confirmed that Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice. MUST fully support the decision of the club in this regard."

This story is being updated