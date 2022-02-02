Mason Greenwood released on bail after arrest on suspicion of rape and assault

2 February 2022, 10:36 | Updated: 2 February 2022, 10:48

Mason Greenwood has been released on bail
Mason Greenwood has been released on bail. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Footballer Mason Greenwood has been bailed after being arrested over allegations of a string of offences including rape, assault and making threats to kill.

The Manchester United striker, 20, spent three nights in custody and was questioned by police after being arrested on Sunday.

He has been suspended by the team and products bearing his name were removed from the club’s online shop.

Police said on Tuesday he was further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: "A 20-year-old man arrested (on Sunday 30 January 2022) on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation."

Manchester United said in a statement: "Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind.

"As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice."

The Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) tweeted: “The club has now confirmed that Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice. MUST fully support the decision of the club in this regard."

This story is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Live
Boris faces PMQs days after damning Sue Gray report

Watch live: Boris faces PMQs days after damning Sue Gray report

The Duchess of Cambridge joined an England rugby training session at Twickenham

"I've got my kit on": The Queen passes Harry’s rugby patronages to Kate

Rachael Loftus is facing a cladding bill for her flat that is worth more than the property itself

Cladding crisis: 'My cladding bill is worth more than my flat,' says health professional

Tobias Elwood said this morning he was submitting a letter of no confidence

PM faces 'over 12k fines for party breaches' as Tory MP Tobias Ellwood demands he quit

Aerial footage shows the moment the double murderer was caught by police after a manhunt

Aerial video shows dramatic moment police catch 'evil' double murderer after manhunt

Simon Cowell has just wrapped filming on Britain's Got Talent

Simon Cowell 'lucky to be alive' after second e-bike accident in 18 months

Sir Keir Starmer said the Tories were hitting the public with stealth taxes

Starmer accuses PM of ‘gaslighting’ the public over cost of living crisis

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) could be made available over the counter

Hormone replacement therapy set to be made available over the counter for first time

The presenter has been suspended for two weeks

Whoopi Goldberg suspended from presenter role after 'wrong and hurtful' Holocaust comments

Michael Gove spoke to Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning

Levelling up: Michael Gove sets out plan to end illiteracy by 2030

Exclusive
Yasmin Chkaifi, 43, a mother-of-two, was stabbed to death by her ex-partner Leon McCaskre.

'Hero' driver who crashed into Maida Vale knifeman 'would do it all again', says lawyer

Boris went to 'prosecco-fuelled' party in lockdown but refuse to say he'll quit if fined by Met

Boris had 'prosecco-fuelled' party in lockdown but refuses to say he'll quit if fined

Cressida Dick has come under fire again after another damning report on the conduct of Met officers emerged

Police culture of rape threats and racist abuse not just in the Met, watchdog chief warns

Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson's former chief aide, said photos exist of the Prime Minister at Downing St parties being probed by the Met.

'Incriminating' photos exist of Boris Johnson at No10 parties, Dominic Cummings says

Firefighters are tackling a huge fire near Acton Town Tube station.

Travel chaos for commuters in wake of massive fire at Acton Town station

A victim of Jimmy Savile has spoken out against Boris Johnson's remarks in the Commons.

'How dare he?': Jimmy Savile victim tells LBC she was furious over Boris remarks

Latest News

See more Latest News

Migration

Turkey: Frozen bodies of 12 migrants found at Greek border

Iran State TV Hack

Iranian state TV streaming site targeted with dissident message
Beijing Olympics Lunar New Year

Covid situation ‘safe’ ahead of Winter Olympics, says Beijing
A damaged area in Nuku'alofa, Tonga following the volcanic eruption near the Pacific archipelago

Lockdown for Tonga after Covid-19 infections reach disaster-hit nation
Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim attends concert glorifying his power

Groundhog Day

Punxsutawney Phil prepares to make Groundhog Day prediction

Rescuers

Landslides kill at least 24 as heavy rain hits Ecuadorian capital
Guinea Bissau Crisis

Guinea-Bissau president says ‘attack on democracy’ thwarted

Russian media has mocked Boris over the partygate scandal

'Even children are laughing at him': Boris mocked by Russia as tensions rise over Ukraine
Matthew Willson death

US police offer reward over stray-bullet death of British astrophysicist

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report
Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Diane Abbott: 'Cressida Dick must go' following damning IOPC report

Diane Abbott: 'Cressida Dick must go' following damning IOPC report
Lawyer of Jimmy Savile victims attacks PM for 'troubling smear' in Commons

Lawyer of Jimmy Savile victims attacks PM for 'troubling smear' in Commons
Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC

Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question 01/02 | Watch again

James summed up the PM's Savile slur against Keir Starmer

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson's Savile slur has no place in our democracy
Iain Dale: 'What I saw today was a Prime Minister who I can't be proud of''

Iain Dale: 'What I saw today was a Prime Minister who I can't be proud of'
It's 'absolutely irrefutable' Boris Johnson misled Commons, SNP's Ian Blackford tells LBC

It's 'absolutely irrefutable' PM misled Commons, SNP's Ian Blackford tells LBC
Sue Gray report: Boris Johnson guilty of 'flagrant abuse of power'

Sue Gray report: Boris Johnson's conduct a 'flagrant abuse of power'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/01 | Watch again

James O'Brien outlines how govt repeatedly use Brexit to get out of trouble

James O'Brien outlines how govt repeatedly use Brexit to get out of trouble

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police