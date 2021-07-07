Mayor of London pays tribute to 7/7 bombing victims on anniversary

Sadiq Khan has paid tribute to the victims of the coordinated terror attacks in London on July 7 2005. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

The Mayor of London has paid tribute to the victims of the 7/7 London bombings, which took place 16 years ago today.

Sadiq Khan paid tribute to those who died, were injured and the emergency services who responded to the coordinated terror attacks in London on July 7 2005.

“Today we honour the 52 people who lost their lives and remember more than 700 who were injured following the terrorist attacks in our city on 7 July, 2005,” said Mr Khan.

“Our capital stands together to reflect and remember the innocent victims, and our thoughts are with all those whose lives were changed forever.

“As we mark 16 years since the attacks on our city, I want again to pay tribute to the heroic efforts of our emergency services and transport workers, who ran towards danger to help people and save lives.

“The way our city responded that day and continues to stand united against terrorism shows the world that now and forever, those who seek to destroy our way of life in London will never win.

“London will always stand defiantly against the evils of hatred and terrorism. Our values of freedom, tolerance and mutual respect will always prevail over those who seek to divide us.”

A memorial to the 52 people who died stands in Hyde Park. Picture: PA

The 7/7 attacks were a series of four coordinated terror bombings.

Three of the bombs were detonated on London Underground trains and one on a double decker bus.

The bombs on the trains were detonated within a minute of each other – the first was at Edgware Road, closely followed by one between Liverpool Street and Aldgate, and the third between King’s Cross and Russell Square.

The bomb on the bus exploded in Tavistock Square less than an hour later.

52 civilians died in total, as well as the four bombers, making it the deadliest terror attack in the United Kingdom since the 1988 Lockerbie bombing.