Mayor of London pays tribute to 7/7 bombing victims on anniversary

7 July 2021, 00:02

Sadiq Khan has paid tribute to the victims of the coordinated terror attacks in London on July 7 2005
Sadiq Khan has paid tribute to the victims of the coordinated terror attacks in London on July 7 2005. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

The Mayor of London has paid tribute to the victims of the 7/7 London bombings, which took place 16 years ago today.

Sadiq Khan paid tribute to those who died, were injured and the emergency services who responded to the coordinated terror attacks in London on July 7 2005.

“Today we honour the 52 people who lost their lives and remember more than 700 who were injured following the terrorist attacks in our city on 7 July, 2005,” said Mr Khan.

“Our capital stands together to reflect and remember the innocent victims, and our thoughts are with all those whose lives were changed forever.

“As we mark 16 years since the attacks on our city, I want again to pay tribute to the heroic efforts of our emergency services and transport workers, who ran towards danger to help people and save lives.

“The way our city responded that day and continues to stand united against terrorism shows the world that now and forever, those who seek to destroy our way of life in London will never win.

“London will always stand defiantly against the evils of hatred and terrorism. Our values of freedom, tolerance and mutual respect will always prevail over those who seek to divide us.”

Read more: Close contact self-isolation scrapped for the fully vaccinated - but not until August

Read more: Entire England cricket team goes into isolation after seven positive Covid tests

A memorial to the 52 people who died stands in Hyde Park
A memorial to the 52 people who died stands in Hyde Park. Picture: PA

The 7/7 attacks were a series of four coordinated terror bombings.

Three of the bombs were detonated on London Underground trains and one on a double decker bus.

The bombs on the trains were detonated within a minute of each other – the first was at Edgware Road, closely followed by one between Liverpool Street and Aldgate, and the third between King’s Cross and Russell Square.

The bomb on the bus exploded in Tavistock Square less than an hour later.

52 civilians died in total, as well as the four bombers, making it the deadliest terror attack in the United Kingdom since the 1988 Lockerbie bombing.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gallant used a narwhal tusk as he intervened during the attack

Convicted murderer who helped stop Fishmongers' Hall attack set to be let out of prison
Raigmore Hospital in Inverness has declared a "code black" as Scotland's infection rate climbs to the highest in Europe

Scottish hospital declares 'code black' as Covid cases surge

Pret is selling its Christmas sandwiches in July because 'people missed out in December'

Pret is selling its Christmas sandwiches in July because 'people missed out in December'
The Lambda Covid variant was first detected in Peru.

What is the Lambda Covid variant? UK stats, symptoms and more
Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, in a photo taken from Ms Henry's phone, on the night they were killed

Danyal Hussein guilty of murdering two sisters he stabbed to death 'in demonic pact'
Pubs will be allowed to stay open longer for the Euro 2020 final

Pubs to stay open late on Sunday in case Euro 2020 final goes to extra time

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Gavin Williamson 'least strategic person' in Westminster, Shadow Schools Min. fumes

Gavin Williamson 'least strategic person' in Westminster, Shadow Schools Min. fumes
Government must prove scrapping of school bubbles 'isn't political', says teacher union

Government must prove scrapping of school bubbles 'isn't political', says teachers union
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 06/07: Watch again

Sadiq Khan 'unhappy' with plan to scrap mandatory face masks on public transport

Sadiq Khan criticises government plan to scrap mandatory face masks on public transport
James O'Brien challenges caller who sees 'positives' of Delta variant surge in UK

James O'Brien challenges caller who sees 'positives' of Delta variant surge in UK
'How irresponsible': Iain Dale takes on Tory MP who'll stop wearing a face mask

'How irresponsible': Iain Dale takes on Tory MP who'll stop wearing a face mask

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London