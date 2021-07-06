Breaking News

Entire England cricket team goes into isolation after seven positive Covid tests

6 July 2021, 09:26 | Updated: 6 July 2021, 09:39

A hastily-convened shadow side will be captained by the returning Ben Stokes
A hastily-convened shadow side will be captained by the returning Ben Stokes. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

England will name a new squad for their one-day internationals and Twenty20 matches against Pakistan after seven members of the party tested positive for coronavirus, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.

Three players and four management team members tested positive for Covid-19. The entire England one-day cricket team is self-isolating.

PCR tests administered in Bristol on Monday showed three players and four members of staff returned positive results and the remainder of the group were classified as close contacts, forcing them to isolate in line with public health guidelines.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has resolved to play on with a hastily-convened shadow side, captained by the returning Ben Stokes.

Stokes, who has been on the recovery trail with Durham following surgery on a finger injury sustained while on Indian Premier League duty, is set for his first England appearance since March in this three-match series.

ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison said: "We have been mindful that the emergence of the Delta variant, along with our move away from the stringent enforcement of bio secure environments, could increase the chances of an outbreak.

"We made a strategic choice to try to adapt protocols, in order to support the overall wellbeing of our players and management staff who have spent much of the last 14 months living in very restricted conditions.

"Overnight we have worked swiftly to identify a new squad, and we are grateful to Ben Stokes who will return to England duties to captain."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gavin Williamson will update MPs on the easing of restrictions in education settings.

Changes to school 'bubble' system to be set out

Heidi Crowter, 26, from Coventry, is taking legal action against the Government because she believes the law allowing terminations up to full term is "downright discrimination".

Woman with Down's syndrome challenges abortion law in High Court
Sajid Javid will update the Commons later on self-isolation rules

Health Secretary to announce changes to self-isolation rules for double-jabbed Brits
(File picture) An An-2 plane has crashed into the sea in Russia with 28 people on board

Russian plane missing after crashing into the sea

Sadiq Khan is offering one lucky Londoner the chance to see the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium.

Sadiq Khan offers Euro 2020 final invite for people who get first vaccination
Two teenage boys have died in separate stabbings during a night of violence in London

Boys, 16 and 15, die in separate London stabbings on same night

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The commentator hit out at cancel culture

'Worrying' study finds over half of young ‘cancel’ people over opinions
Sajid Javid warned the number of cases could be far higher

Sajid Javid: Case numbers could rise far higher than 50,000 after July 19
Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/07 | Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/07 | Watch again

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Cummings' 'astonishing attack' on PM

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Cummings' 'astonishing attack' on PM
The Care Minister was speaking to Tom Swarbrick

Government plans to 'give back far more personal freedoms' from July 19
UK needs 'fuller reckoning' with colonial legacy amid Canada statue toppling

UK needs 'fuller reckoning' with colonial legacy amid Canada statue toppling

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London