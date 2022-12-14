Meghan Markle 'was made a Palace scapegoat,' pals say - as Duchess claims royal aides leaked negative stories

Meghan claims the palace was leaking stories about her to make articles about other family members 'go away'. Picture: Netflix

By Asher McShane

Meghan Markle has launched another attack on the Royal Family in the latest clip from her documentary, accusing ‘the firm’ of deliberately planting negative stories about herself and Harry.

She accused the royal household of deliberately planting negative stories about them to deflect from less favourable coverage of other royals - calling it "a war against Meghan".

In the latest trailer for the Sussexes' controversial Netflix documentary, the duchess' lawyer Jenny Afia alleges she has seen evidence of briefing from the Palace against the couple.

Harry & Meghan. Volume II: December 15. Only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ZfCcsieTHx — Netflix (@netflix) December 14, 2022

The duchess also appears in the teaser, ahead of the release of the final three episodes on Thursday, saying: "You would just see it play out, like a story about someone in my family would pop up for a minute and they'd go 'We've got to kind of make that go away'."

Meghan's friend Lucy Fraser said: "Meg became this scapegoat for the Palace". Picture: Netflix

Ms Afia, of Schillings, says, as footage of Buckingham Palace is shown as she speaks: "There was a real kind of war against Meghan and I've certainly seen evidence that there was negative briefing from the Palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other people's agendas."

The duchess's friend Lucy Fraser adds: "Meg became this scapegoat for the Palace. And so they would feed stories on her whether they were true or not to avoid other less favourable stories being printed."

Read more: Five more complaints into Dominic Raab's conduct under investigation

Read more: Keir Starmer slams Rishi Sunak on eve of first-ever nurses strike, labelling it a 'badge of shame for this government'

Meghan says: "You would just see it play out, like a story about someone in my family would pop up for a minute and they'd go 'We've got to kind of make that go away'.

"But there's real estate on a website homepage, there is real estate there on a newspaper front cover, and something has to be filled in there about someone royal."

Ms Afia adds: "This barrage of negative articles about the breakdown of the relationship with her father was the final straw in a campaign of negative, nasty coverage about her."

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace has declined to comment.