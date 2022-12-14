Five more complaints into Dominic Raab's conduct under investigation

Dominic Raab is being investigated over five more formal complaints. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Dominic Raab is being investigated over five new formal complaints about his conduct after Rishi Sunak referred the new allegations to the senior lawyer conducting a bullying inquiry.

Downing Street said the new accusations - taking the total number in Adam Tolley KC's investigation to eight - relate to the Deputy Prime Minister's time at the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).

The Prime Minister's spokesman declined to discuss the "sensitive detail" of what period at the department the new allegations relate to, with Mr Raab currently on his second stint as Justice Secretary.

"I can confirm that the Prime Minister has now asked the investigator to include five further formal complaints relating to conduct at the Ministry of Justice as part of the ongoing investigation and in line with the existing terms of reference," the official said.

Asked how Mr Raab can remain in the role considering the breadth of the allegations, the spokesman said: "We think it's right there is an independent process, that the investigator looks into these claims thoroughly before coming to a view."

A source close to Mr Raab said: "There is zero tolerance for bullying across the civil service. The deputy prime minister leads a professional department, driving forward major reforms, where civil servants are valued and the level of ambition is high."