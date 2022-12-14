Inflation finally eases to 10.7% - as the cost of living continues to bite and households struggle to stay warm

Bank of England figures show inflation eased to 10.7% in November. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

New figures released on Wednesday show the UK’s inflation eased slightly during November to 10.7% – despite the rising price of food and soaring energy bills continuing to hit households.

October saw inflation rise to 11.1% – the highest rate for 41 years, up from 10.1% in September.

Despite the apparent slowdown in inflation, soaring prices have seen low income households struggle to afford basic supplies and energy bills, with many turning to food and warm banks as they struggle to cover costs.

The news follows Bank of England warnings that inflation could hit 13% this year.

The slowdown follows figures showing food prices have risen by a staggering 16.5% over the last 12 months. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Read more: The UK’s most miserable places have been revealed, with locations in Essex and Worcestershire ranking bottom

The slowdown follows figures showing food prices have risen by a staggering 16.5% over the last 12 months.

Car drivers are set to breathe a slight sigh of relief, as the numbers show fuel prices are rising by less than they did at the same time last year.

The news also coincides with the pound hitting a six-month high following one of the most tumultuous periods in British economic history.