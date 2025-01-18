Meghan's staff 'needed therapy and extended breaks' after working with her, with workers 'thrown to the wolves'

18 January 2025, 06:58

Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Meghan Markle's former workers are said to have needed therapy or took long breaks from work after working for her.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Working with the Duchess of Sussex was "really, really, really awful" and "very painful", according to insiders.

A source told US magazine Vanity Fair: "She’s constantly playing checkers – I’m not even going to say chess – but she’s just very aware of where everybody is on her board.

“And when you are not in, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment.”

Meghan is said to be a ruthless boss who often undermined the people who worked for her.

Describing her attitude, one source said: “It’s talking behind your back. It’s gnawing at your sense of self. Really, like, Mean Girls-teenager.”

Read more: Meghan Markle makes surprise return to Instagram as she teases 2025 projects

Read more: Harry and Meghan branded 'ambulance chasers' and 'disaster tourists' by US actress for LA wildfire 'photo-op'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Picture: Alamy

One person who worked on Meghan's podcast Archetypes is said to have needed a break after jut three episodes.

Others recall people "taking extended breaks from work to escape scrutiny, exiting their job, or undergoing long-term therapy after working with Meghan”.

One source said: “I think if Meghan acknowledged her own shortcomings or personal contributions to situations rather than staying trapped in a victim narrative, her perception might be better.”

Meanwhile Harry is said not to "know what he wants because he grew up in a fishbowl".

Meghan and Harry in 2022
Meghan and Harry in 2022. Picture: Alamy

They added: “I think he probably wants to be left alone and be able to go kiss babies every once in a while but not have to worry about money. I don’t think he wants to be famous the way Meghan wants to be famous.

"I can picture him meeting Meghan and being just a deep breath of, like: ‘I’ve been so exhausted, and you make everything so easy...’ I don’t want to be like, oh, it’s an Oedipus thing or whatever, but it kind of feels like she’s re-parenting him in a way."

One person said told the magazine: “You don’t tell the couple ‘no’,” adding: “I left because I couldn’t live with myself anymore.”

The Sussexes did not respond to a request for comment.

The couple have previously vehemently denied bullying allegations stretching back years to when they lived in Britain.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

TikTok Ban

TikTok warns it will ‘go dark’ without clarity over court ruling

A picture of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is seen on a vehicle during a rally to oppose his impeachment outside of a detention centre in Uiwang, South Korea on Friday

South Korea’s detained president to appear in court

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, centre, convened his security cabinet to vote on a ceasefire deal after confirming an agreement had been reached that would pause the 15-month war with Hamas

Israel’s cabinet backs deal for Gaza ceasefire and release of dozens of hostages

Baby Harry and baby Roman

£20,000 reward offered to identify parents of three siblings abandoned as babies across London

Israel's government has approved a deal to implement a ceasefire in Gaza - pausing the 15-month war with Hamas

Israeli cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal - which will take effect on Sunday

People protest in front of the state-run TV headquarters

Tens of thousands protest outside Serbian TV HQ after student badly injured

Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes arrested and charged with assault after 'punching man in the face numerous times'

Former president Evo Morales

Bolivian judge orders arrest of ex-president Evo Morales in sex abuse case

TikTok app logo

US Supreme Court upholds law banning TikTok

Judge Tanya Chutkan

Judge warns Capitol riot could ‘happen again’ as Trump supporter jailed

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Visits Poland

Starmer unveils UK-Poland security and defence treaty as PM vows 'unbreakable commitment' to NATO and Ukraine

The best pub of the year has been revealed

Best pub in Britain revealed - did your local make the list?

Former Scotland and Manchester United striker Denis Law has died aged 84,

Manchester United and Scotland football legend Denis Law dies aged 84

Workers continue with the finishing touches on the presidential reviewing stand

Trump to take oath inside due to freezing temperatures

Eddie Andrew

Government is 'moving the goalposts' with inheritance tax, claims farmer ready to scrap energy efficiency plans

Donald Trump's Inauguration Ceremony Reportedly May Move Indoors To Capitol Rotunda

Donald Trump's presidential inauguration to be moved indoors as record cold forecast in Washington

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ryanair (Buzz) Boeing 737-8AS (REG: SP-RNB) modified with MAX style winglets.

Ryanair flight from London aborts landing after plane's GPS signal is 'jammed' near Russian border
SpaceX Starship launch

SpaceX craft was destroyed by fire after fuel leak, tests suggest

The incident allegedly happened at the Strangers’ Bar in the Houses of Parliament, which is only open to MPs and their guests, and parliamentary staff.

Parliament bar at the centre of Westminster drink spiking allegations set to close

Another emergency alert test is set to take place

'Armageddon' emergency alert to be sent to millions of phones again in nationwide test - everything you need to know
TikTok has been banned in the US.

TikTok to be banned in the US from Sunday, Supreme Court rules

Linda and Stuart Allan with lawyer Aamer Anwar.

'They act like God. They've got a freedom to kill', suicide victim's family slams prison service
Mr Putin and his Iranian counterpart shake hands

Russian and Iranian leaders sign partnership treaty in Kremlin

Anthony Gardiner (left) pleaded guilty to the murder of John Coxon (right)

Man who murdered convicted paedophile in 'brutal' attack 'after exploiting him for money' jailed for life
Callum Ulysses Parslow

Nazi-obsessed knifeman sentenced to life in prison after trying to murder asylum seeker

A private bathhouse recently discovered in the Pompeii archaeological site

New Pompeii excavation reveals private thermal complex built 2,000 years ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-POLICE

Man who crashed car into Buckingham Palace gates admits causing £24,000 damage

Britain's Princess Kate, center, visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, London

'It's a relief to now be in remission': Princess of Wales opens up about cancer treatment in surprise hospital visit
Queen Elizabeth II and Anthony Blunt

Queen Elizabeth was 'kept in the dark for a decade' about Soviet spy who infiltrated her household, MI5 files reveal

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News