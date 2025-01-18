Meghan's staff 'needed therapy and extended breaks' after working with her, with workers 'thrown to the wolves'

Meghan Markle's former workers are said to have needed therapy or took long breaks from work after working for her.

Working with the Duchess of Sussex was "really, really, really awful" and "very painful", according to insiders.

A source told US magazine Vanity Fair: "She’s constantly playing checkers – I’m not even going to say chess – but she’s just very aware of where everybody is on her board.

“And when you are not in, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment.”

Meghan is said to be a ruthless boss who often undermined the people who worked for her.

Describing her attitude, one source said: “It’s talking behind your back. It’s gnawing at your sense of self. Really, like, Mean Girls-teenager.”

One person who worked on Meghan's podcast Archetypes is said to have needed a break after jut three episodes.

Others recall people "taking extended breaks from work to escape scrutiny, exiting their job, or undergoing long-term therapy after working with Meghan”.

One source said: “I think if Meghan acknowledged her own shortcomings or personal contributions to situations rather than staying trapped in a victim narrative, her perception might be better.”

Meanwhile Harry is said not to "know what he wants because he grew up in a fishbowl".

They added: “I think he probably wants to be left alone and be able to go kiss babies every once in a while but not have to worry about money. I don’t think he wants to be famous the way Meghan wants to be famous.

"I can picture him meeting Meghan and being just a deep breath of, like: ‘I’ve been so exhausted, and you make everything so easy...’ I don’t want to be like, oh, it’s an Oedipus thing or whatever, but it kind of feels like she’s re-parenting him in a way."

One person said told the magazine: “You don’t tell the couple ‘no’,” adding: “I left because I couldn’t live with myself anymore.”

The Sussexes did not respond to a request for comment.

The couple have previously vehemently denied bullying allegations stretching back years to when they lived in Britain.