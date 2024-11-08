Russian state TV airs nude photos of Melania Trump as presenters congratulate her husband on election victory

Russian TV aired nude photos of Melania Trump. Picture: Russia 1

By Kit Heren

Russian state TV has broadcast naked images of Melania Trump as presenters congratulated her husband on his victory.

The images, which were shown on the 60 minutes programme on the Russia 1 channel, came from a GQ modelling shoot from 2000.

Presenters Olga Skabeeva and Yevgeny Popov were visibly trying not to laugh during the broadcast.

Speaking over the images, Popov said: "Now that Melania Trump's husband has finally won, she is getting ready to come back to the White House for a second time. Here is how Melania looked in the year 2000. This is the cover of the magazine GQ.

Melania with Trump. Picture: Alamy

"The future first lady lies on top of furs in a negligee. Inside the magazine, Melania's sexy photos near a private plane and aboard the plane.

"In one of the shots, the model is wearing only her underwear, lying on a blue carpet with the U.S. seal, as though the editors of the men's magazine knew something in advance about the future of their model."

Putin congratulates Trump on election victory

Commenting on the images, Julia Davis, founder of the Russia Media Monitor watchdog group, said: "Meanwhile in Russia: this is how the most watched state TV channel in the country welcomed Melania Trump's upcoming return to the White House.

"Olga Skabeeva is trying not to laugh. This was probably her idea."

Ms Trump, who was originally Slovenian, was a model for several years before she met Mr Trump.

She has stood behind her nude modelling in recent times, calling it a "celebration of the human form".

Russia appears to have welcomed the re-election of the Republican, with Vladimir Putin saying that Mr Trump was "brave" and congratulating him on his victory.

Mr Trump, who has been accused of being too friendly with Mr Putin in the past, has said he would end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours - sparking fears he may make too many concessions to the Kremlin.