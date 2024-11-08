Russian state TV airs nude photos of Melania Trump as presenters congratulate her husband on election victory

8 November 2024, 22:12 | Updated: 8 November 2024, 22:14

Russian TV aired nude photos of Melania Trump
Russian TV aired nude photos of Melania Trump. Picture: Russia 1

By Kit Heren

Russian state TV has broadcast naked images of Melania Trump as presenters congratulated her husband on his victory.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The images, which were shown on the 60 minutes programme on the Russia 1 channel, came from a GQ modelling shoot from 2000.

Presenters Olga Skabeeva and Yevgeny Popov were visibly trying not to laugh during the broadcast.

Speaking over the images, Popov said: "Now that Melania Trump's husband has finally won, she is getting ready to come back to the White House for a second time. Here is how Melania looked in the year 2000. This is the cover of the magazine GQ.

Read more: Melania Trump 'passionately defends abortion rights' in new memoir - breaking ranks with husband Donald's campaign

Read more: Donald Trump's estranged nephew claims president-elect said he should 'let his disabled son die'

Melania with Trump
Melania with Trump. Picture: Alamy

"The future first lady lies on top of furs in a negligee. Inside the magazine, Melania's sexy photos near a private plane and aboard the plane.

"In one of the shots, the model is wearing only her underwear, lying on a blue carpet with the U.S. seal, as though the editors of the men's magazine knew something in advance about the future of their model."

Putin congratulates Trump on election victory

Commenting on the images, Julia Davis, founder of the Russia Media Monitor watchdog group, said: "Meanwhile in Russia: this is how the most watched state TV channel in the country welcomed Melania Trump's upcoming return to the White House.

"Olga Skabeeva is trying not to laugh. This was probably her idea."

Ms Trump, who was originally Slovenian, was a model for several years before she met Mr Trump.

She has stood behind her nude modelling in recent times, calling it a "celebration of the human form".

Simon Marks tells Iain Dale his opinion of whether Trump will uphold his pledges

Russia appears to have welcomed the re-election of the Republican, with Vladimir Putin saying that Mr Trump was "brave" and congratulating him on his victory.

Mr Trump, who has been accused of being too friendly with Mr Putin in the past, has said he would end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours - sparking fears he may make too many concessions to the Kremlin.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson has claimed that Donald Trump would "certainly" do a trade deal with the UK

Trump will 'certainly' do a UK trade deal, Boris Johnson claims - as Farage urges Starmer to 'roll out the red carpet'

Prince Andrew is said to have found his own money to stay in the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew 'finds money to stay in Royal Lodge' after being cut off by Charles when King's 'patience ran out'

Chris Hall, 48, was killed after the limb of a tree fell on him in a park in Chesire

Council fined £500,000 for 'wholly avoidable' death after tree branch fell and killed man walking dog in park

Whitworth Hall at the University of Manchester. Oxford Road, Manchester, England, United Kingdom.

Man arrested after bust of Israeli leader stolen from the University of Manchester and defaced

The mother of 13-year-old Palestinian Abdel Rahman Abdullah, who was shot dead by the Israeli army during clashes at a refugee camp near Bethlehem

Nearly 70% of Gaza dead are women and children, UN reports

m

Prince Harry and Meghan make first joint appearance in months in video about violence against children online

One of the headstones

Shock as local council slaps 'disgusting' health and safety stickers on gravestones

Mohamed Al Fayed

Met Police refer themselves to watchdog over handling of sex assault claims against Mohamed Al Fayed

Fred Trump III said his uncle Donald had said he should let his disabled son die

Donald Trump's estranged nephew claims president-elect said he should 'let his disabled son die'

Terry Moore

'Britain's Tiger King' rushed to hospital after being mauled by his own big cat

Donald Trump.

Iranian assassination attempt against Donald Trump thwarted by FBI

UK fire engine (file)

Two dead as blaze rips through Coventry home in early hours of morning

Amanj Hasan Zada has been jailed for 17 years

Iranian man dubbed 'the best smuggler' jailed for 17 years after arranging small boat crossings

Watch the moment this phone snatcher was caught by police in Oxford Circus

WATCH: Dramatic moment undercover police officers arrest phone snatcher in Oxford Circus

Georgina Cooper

Supermodel Georgina Cooper dies aged 46 - just months after getting married

x

Sara Sharif's dad claims stepmum refused to call 999 after he found her 'limp' body

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police have launched an urgent hunt for a crossbow-wielding man in London

Urgent hunt launched for man on the loose with a crossbow as police share CCTV footage

Trevor Sorbie who has died aged 75

Celebrity hairdresser Trevor Sorbie dies aged 75 after terminal cancer diagnosis

'Honour of my life to serve as Taoiseach' says Simon Harris as date set for Ireland election.

'Honour of my life to serve as Taoiseach', says Simon Harris as date set for Ireland election
Martin Hibbert, who was injured in the May 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, makes a statement outside the Royal Courts Of Justice.

Manchester Arena survivors awarded £45,000 in harassment case against conspiracy theorist

'Faint giggles': The Globe on Baker Street has been hit with restrictions

London pub hit with restrictions after faint giggles from customers annoyed one man

Black Friday deals have begun across the UK

Black Friday 2024: When does it start and everything you need to know to get the best deals
Front of Circle Line London Underground tube train and driver obscured face emerging from tunnel entering train station platform England UK

Tube drivers call off strike after being offered four-day week, pay rise and fewer hours

Clarkson furious as farmers’ inheritance tax protest 'blocked' by government as pro-Palestinian rallies continue

Clarkson furious as farmers’ inheritance tax protest 'blocked' after Labour declares 'all out-war on the countryside'
A Taekwondo coach has been jailed for nine years for abusing two young girls

Taekwondo coach jailed for nine years after sexually abusing two young children

Susan McGowan died after taking the weight-loss drug tirzepatide

Nurse becomes first UK death linked to NHS-approved weight-loss jab Mounjaro

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate will attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph and the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall this weekend.

Princess Kate to join royals at Remembrance events this weekend - but Queen's attendance depends on medical advice
The Prince of Wales during a visit to meet with volunteers of the National Seas Rescue Institute (NSRI) at Simon's Town Harbour, Cape Town.

Prince William admits he misses search and rescue work as huge crowds gather to meet royal in South Africa
Queen Camilla will return to her royal duties next week.

Palace gives update on Camilla's return to work after Queen falls ill

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News