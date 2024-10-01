Mercy mission flight chartered by Foreign Office to rescue Brits trapped in Lebanon

UK government has chartered a flight to get Brits out of Lebanon as Israel troops cross the border. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

The UK Government has chartered a commercial flight out of Lebanon to help Brits flee the country as Israel began its long-anticipated ground offensive against Hezbollah.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) says it has begun "localised and targeted raids" against the Iran-backed militant group - a proscribed terror organisation in Britain - in southern border villages.

Speaking before the invasion was launched, Foreign Secretary David Lammy confirmed British nationals and their spouse or partner, and children under the age of 18 are eligible for the flight.

It is due to leave Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport on Wednesday.

David Lammy is encouraging Brits to get out of Lebanon. Picture: Getty

Mr Lammy said the government will do "all that we can" to help Britons flee the country.

British nationals in Lebanon will be sent information on how to book a seat on the flight.

Mr Lammy said: “The situation in Lebanon is volatile and has potential to deteriorate quickly.“The safety of British nationals in Lebanon continues to be our utmost priority.

“That’s why the UK government is chartering a flight to help those wanting to leave. It is vital that you leave now as further evacuation may not be guaranteed.”