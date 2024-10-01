Exclusive

Tom Tugendhat 'very pleased' that 'vile and evil' Hezbollah regime being knocked out as Israel enters Lebanon

Tom Tugendhat "very pleased" that "vile and evil" Hezbollah regime being knocked out as Israel enters Lebanon. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Katy Ronkin

Tom Tugendhat said he was "extremely worried" for his friends in Lebanon after Israel's incursion but "very pleased" that the "vile and evil" Hezbollah regime was being knocked out.

The shadow security minister and Tory leadership candidate said Hezbollah is a "net evil in the world" but declined to say he supported Israeli action, choosing to "judge actions as they fall."

As massive blasts rocked the capital of Beirut, the Israeli military said it had begun a "limited, localised" operation in southern Lebanon.

The move comes after heavy artillery fire was reported in towns on Lebanon's southern border.

Some Lebanese Armed Forces troops are reportedly repositioning near the border as Israel warned that it would proceed with the next phase of its fighting with Hezbollah.

The Israel Defence Forces also launched small ground raids against Hezbollah on Monday night ahead of the "next phases of combat" on its northern border with Lebanon.

The shadow security minister and Tory leadership candidate said Hezbollah is a "net evil in the world" but declined to say he supported Israeli action, choosing to "judge actions as they fall.". Picture: LBC

Tom Tugenhat told LBC: "I'm extremely worried for my friends in Lebanon. I'm worried for my friends in Beirut and Beqaa and other places.

"But Im also very conscious that what Lebanese Hezbollah has done to that beautiful country is utterly horrific." He said the group had engaged in "child trafficking and is one of the biggest drug dealers in the entire world", describing it as a "vile and evil terrorist regime."

"So you'll forgive me, I am deeply sympathetic to and really feel for the Lebanese friends of mine, but I am very pleased that Hezbollah is being knocked out," Mr Tugendhat said.

Asked whether he supported Israeli action, he said: "I'm going to have judge actions as they fall and as they're taken. At the moment all I can say is that Lebanese Hezbollah... is a net evil in the world, and anything we do to diminish them is a good thing."

Tom Tugendhat refuses to be drawn on whether he supports Israel's ground incursion into Lebanon, telling @NickFerrariLBC he needs to know 'what their targets are' first. pic.twitter.com/B3wT0Dg6cu — LBC (@LBC) October 1, 2024

LBC also spoke to former defence secretary Grant Shapps, who lost his seat as an MP in the July General Election, who said "Israel is in a terrible situation" and has "rockets being fired by Hezbollah on a daily basis". Picture: Alamy

LBC also spoke to former defence secretary Grant Shapps, who lost his seat as an MP in the July General Election, who said "Israel is in a terrible situation" and has "rockets being fired by Hezbollah on a daily basis".

Speaking to LBC from the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham on Tuesday, the former defence secretary backed Israel's preparations ahead of a possible on-the-ground conflict said: "What is this tiny, small democracy, the size of Wales, supposed to do? Just allow these rockets to continually fire at them with no action?

Israel has been "suffering this for a very long time", Shapps added.

"Hezbollah hasn’t complied with the UN resolution 1701 to pull back from the border," he said, referring to the resolution calling for a full cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

It requires the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon to be replaced by Lebanese and United Nations Interim Forces across the southern border and the disarmament of Hezbollah.

"I hope this can be over, I support the calls for a ceasefire, but a ceasefire has to work in both directions, the rockets can’t continue," Shapps continued.

"I understand their right not to be fired on all day long by a bunch of terrorists. Hezbollah are recognised by Britain as a bunch of terrorists."

Andrew Mitchell, shadow Foreign Secretary outside 10 Downing Street in Westminster. Picture: Alamy

Shadow Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell echoed Shapps' comments, telling LBC that "Israel has the right of self-defence, and they are being shelled by Hezbollah over the border."

Asked if he agrees with the Labour Government’s call on Israel for a ceasefire in Lebanon, the Conservative MP told Andrew Marr: "If they won't stop, then Israel has the right of self-defence to stop them."

Mitchell also failed to answer whether he supported Tory leadership candidate Robert Jenrick’s view that UK airports should display the Star of David to demonstrate the UK’s support of Israel.

"I think there are many things that [people] should see when they come into the airports, like the 'Britain is great' posters, which you see whenever you go through one of our major airports," he said. "And it's always to me, a matter of pride to see that"

It is understood Israel began bombing the border areas to try and soften the ground ahead of crossing into Lebanon as it escalates its war with Hezbollah.

The IDF also declared three of its northern communities as a "closed military zone", suggesting that more Israeli forces could be sent into Lebanon to fight the Iran-backed militant group.

US officials said the White House has been informed about the raids, which were described as "limited operations focused on Hezbollah infrastructure near the border."

One million people have been displaced from their homes in Lebanon since Israel began its bombardment just days ago.

Thousands have been pictured crossing the border into Syria as they desperately try to escape.

The UK government says it will charter a commercial flight out of Lebanon - for Britons wanting to leave the country.

British nationals and their spouse or partner, and children under the age of 18 are eligible for the flight.

It made the announcement just before Israel confirmed the ground operation against the militant group.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “The situation in Lebanon is volatile and has potential to deteriorate quickly.“He chaired a ministerial meeting of the Cobra emergency committee on Monday to discuss the crisis.

There are an estimated 5,000 British citizens in Lebanon and the Government says it is working on "all contingency options".