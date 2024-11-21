British lawyer, 28, dies following suspected mass methanol poisoning at bar in Laos

21 November 2024, 15:18 | Updated: 21 November 2024, 15:49

Simone White has died following a poisoning with alcoholic drinks at a bar in Loas
Simone White has died following a poisoning with alcoholic drinks at a bar in Loas. Picture: Facebook

By Flaminia Luck

A British lawyer has died following a suspected mass methanol poisoning at a bar in Laos.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Simone White, 28, from Kent, is the fifth holidaymaker to have died after becoming ill last week from the drinks.

At least seven others, including other British holidaymakers, have been hospitalised.

Many of the victims were staying at the Nana Backpacker Hostel in Vang Vieng - with staff being told that guests had fallen ill after they failed to check out on November 13.

Those poisoned in the incident are believed to have been served drinks tainted with methanol, which is sometimes used by disreputable bars as a cheaper alternative to ethanol, but can cause severe poisoning or death.

Bianca Jones
Bianca Jones died in hospital in Thailand. Picture: Social media

Her friend, Bethany Clarke, was also taken ill. She wrote on a Laos backpacking Facebook group: “Urgent — please avoid all local spirits. Our group stayed in Vang Vieng and we drank free shots offered by one of the bars. Just avoid them as so not worth it. Six of us who drank from the same place are in hospital currently with methanol poisoning.”

It is not yet known where the contaminated alcohol came from.

A message posted on the Laos Backpacking facebook group
A message posted on the Laos Backpacking facebook group. Picture: Facebook

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told parliament that 19-year-old Bianca Jones died after being evacuated from Van Vieng for treatment in a Thai hospital.

Thai authorities confirmed Ms Jones died because of a "brain swelling due to high levels of methanol found in her system".

Her friend Holly Bowles, also 19, remains in hospital in Thailand.

Australia said "several foreign nationals" had also been victims of methanol poisoning.

Tourists at Nana Backpack hostel in Vang Vieng, Laos
Many of the victims were staying at the Nana Backpacker Hostel in Vang Vieng . Picture: Alamy
Duong Duc Toan, the manager of Nana Backpack hostel displays a bottle of vodka, in the bar of the hostel in Vang Vieng, Laos, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
The hostel's manager told AP more than 100 guests received free shots of Lao vodka from their bar on November 12, with no one else reporting health issues. Picture: Alamy

The US State Department confirmed that an American had died and Denmark's Foreign Ministry said two of its citizens also died in "the incident in Laos" but neither would comment directly on a link to the methanol poisoning that killed Ms Jones.

The hostel's manager told the Associated Press that more than 100 guests received free shots of Lao vodka from their bar on November 12, with no one else reporting health issues.

Landlocked Laos is one of south-east Asia's poorest nations and a popular tourist destination.

Vang Vieng is particularly popular among backpackers seeking partying and adventure sports.

Tourists at Nana Backpack hostel in Vang Vieng, Laos
Many of the victims were staying at the Nana Backpacker Hostel. Picture: Alamy

