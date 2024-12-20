Michael Mosley's cause of death revealed after This Morning star's tragic death on Greek island

Greek island of Symi and Michael Mosley. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Levene

Michael Mosley's cause of death has been revealed following the broadcaster's tragic death while holidaying on a Greek island.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 67-year-old broadcaster and columnist went missing after heading out on a walk while on holiday on Symi, part of Greece's Dodecanese islands, in June.

His body was found four days later after a search of the island was carried out by emergency services.

Rhodes coroner Despina Nethena has since carried out the first post-mortem examination, which showed no third party or criminal element was involved in his death.

However, the doctor's cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Crispin Butler, the senior coroner for Buckinghamshire, has said that Mosley's death "was most likely attributable either to heatstroke (accidental) or non-identified pathological cause".

Read more:Double killer, 57, jailed for life without parole after murdering neighbour in savage knife, table leg and shelf attack

Mr Butler has confirmed that Mosley's death is not a result of homicide, suicide, or an accident related to injuries.

Michael Mosley, British physician and science journalist Foto: Anna-Karin Nilsson / EXP / TT / kod 7141. Picture: Alamy

The coroner has shared details of a document which confirms details of the trip, saying "On the morning of June 5, they travelled to Pedi Beach, arriving late morning.

"Michael had intentionally left his mobile phone back at the house to prevent it getting wet on the ferry.

"Later in the afternoon Michael decided he was going to walk back home rather than take the ferry. He had his rucksack, one litre of water and a biscuit, and had a hat and umbrella.

"Michael was described as looking energetic and cheerful as he set off,"

Read more:Woman who killed and mutilated look-a-like beauty blogger so she could fake her own death is jailed for life

The document continued: 'Ultimately Michael's death was classified as indeterminate, which we would describe as "unascertainable"

"Michael Mosley collapsed and died on the 5th of June 2024 in a rocky area near Agia Marina Beach, Symi, Dodecanese, Greece.

"No medical cause of death could be ascertained, meaning Michael's death may have been due to a medical event or as a result of a non-traumatic accident."

Search team in Symi, Greece, where a search and rescue operation is under way for TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley, after he went missing while on holiday. Picture: Alamy

Search team in Symi, Greece, where a search and rescue operation is under way for TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley, after he went missing while on holiday. Police and firefighters have been using drones to scour the island. Picture: Alamy

His death came as a shock after being known for his career in the medical field and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Mosley wrote a book called The Fast Diet which studies his 5:2 diet - a popular form of fasting.

He also took centre stage in several health programmes as a broadcaster, showing him taking part in extreme experiments such in 2014 where he ingested tapeworms for six weeks.