Four people charged with murder of Michelle Sadio, after 44-year-old gunned down in London drive-by shooting

Four people have been charged with the murder of Michelle Sadio, who was killed in a drive-by shooting outside a west London church last month.

Perry Allen-Thomas, 26, of Queenscourt, Wembley was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder, along with Amir Salem, 18, and Shaquille Sutherland, 24.

Tahjin Sommersal, 18, was previously charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Two men, both aged in their 30s, were also injured in the shooting, with the victims taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Clarke, who is leading this investigation, said:"This investigation is progressing at pace and we are very grateful to the local community for their continued support in our endeavours to charge those responsible for Michelle's murder.

"We would like to thank members of the public for sharing CCTV footage with us, which has proved to be vital evidence and extremely helpful to the investigation."

Ms Sadio was killed when she was fired on Gifford Road, Brent, at about 9.15pm.

She was standing among mourners outside the church following the wake when the incident took place.