Five more arrested after man charged over murder of Michelle Sadio, 44, killed in London wake drive-by shooting

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Met Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

Five more people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Michelle Sadio, 44, killed in a drive-by shooting outside a London wake.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police confirmed two men aged 18, and three others aged 21, 24 and 33 were arrested at addresses in Brent and Hounslow on Wednesday in connection with the killing. All five remain in police custody.

On Saturday, 18-year-old Tahjin Sommersal, of Lafone Avenue, Feltham, was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The arrests follow the death of a woman in a drive-by shooting outside a north-west London church on December 14.

The incident saw shots fired on Gifford Road, Brent, at about 9.15pm, resulting in the killing 44-year-old Michelle Sadio.

Ms Sando was standing among mourners outside the church following the wake when the incident took place.

Police forensic officers at the scene on Gifford Road, Brent, after a woman has died and a man remains in a critical condition following a shooting in north-west London. Picture: Alamy

Two men, both aged in their 30s, were also injured in the shooting, with the victims taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The shots were fired from a black Kia Niro with "distinctive" alloys, with the number plate LA23 XRE, which was then driven to Barnhill Road where it was abandoned and set alight, detectives confirmed.

Detective chief inspector Phil Clarke, who leads the investigation, said: "While this arrest marks a significant step forward in this investigation we continue to appeal for anyone with information about Michelle's murder to come forward and speak to us.

Read more: Two-year-old boy dies after incident at nursery as police launch urgent investigation

Read more: Two teenagers, 15 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after 14-year-old aspiring rapper knifed to death on bus

"This was a senseless act of violence that resulted in an innocent woman being killed. Michelle's family continue to grieve and we are determined to ensure those responsible face the consequences of their actions.

"If you can help in any way then please don't hesitate to contact us."

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or message @MetCC on X giving the reference CAD 7137/14DEC.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.