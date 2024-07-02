Mob of 'middle eastern men' brutally beat lesbian couple out celebrating a birthday

Emma MacLean, left, and her girlfriend Tori, right, were assaulted by a group of men in downtown Halifax. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

Terrifying video footage shows the moment a mob brutally beat a lesbian couple who were out celebrating one of their birthdays.

Emma MacLean was walking with her girlfriend Tori in Halifax, Canada when a group of about ten ‘middle eastern men, believed to be from Syria’ came towards them.

As the women passed, one of the men allegedly made a rude comment about Emma, prompting her girlfriend tori to stand up for her.

Tori said: “Hey that’s my girlfriend,” MacLean told Canadian news outlet CTVNews.

Tori followed them and told them “that is not OK” - before the group set upon Tori.

As some may know, myself and my partner Tori were attacked on Saturday night by a group of 7-10+ middle eastern men,... Posted by Emma MacLean on Monday, June 24, 2024

Emma said: “I see Tori being pushed on the stairs right in front of the BMO Centre, and they are cement stairs, and she's on her back - that's when all the men started punching and kicking them.”

Emma said she was attacked after one of the men made a 'sexually degrading comment' towards her. Picture: Facebook

A bystander managed to alert police but by the time they arrived the fight had stopped.

Emma said police spoke to the men involved and that they blamed the fight on the women.

The rest refused to cooperate or give their IDs, Emma said.

Police have said the incident is under investigation and no charges have yet been brought.