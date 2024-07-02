Mob of 'middle eastern men' brutally beat lesbian couple out celebrating a birthday

2 July 2024, 08:28

Emma MacLean, left, and her girlfriend Tori, right, were assaulted by a group of men in downtown Halifax
Emma MacLean, left, and her girlfriend Tori, right, were assaulted by a group of men in downtown Halifax. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

Terrifying video footage shows the moment a mob brutally beat a lesbian couple who were out celebrating one of their birthdays.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emma MacLean was walking with her girlfriend Tori in Halifax, Canada when a group of about ten ‘middle eastern men, believed to be from Syria’ came towards them.

As the women passed, one of the men allegedly made a rude comment about Emma, prompting her girlfriend tori to stand up for her.

Tori said: “Hey that’s my girlfriend,” MacLean told Canadian news outlet CTVNews.

Read more: ‘Extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Beryl tears through homes and snaps trees in half across southeastern Caribbean

Read more: Jay Slater's mum makes desperate plea to police after search for missing son called off

Emma MacLean was walking with her girlfriend Tori in Halifax, Canada
Emma MacLean was walking with her girlfriend Tori in Halifax, Canada. Picture: Facebook

Tori followed them and told them “that is not OK” - before the group set upon Tori.

As some may know, myself and my partner Tori were attacked on Saturday night by a group of 7-10+ middle eastern men,...

Posted by Emma MacLean on Monday, June 24, 2024

Emma said: “I see Tori being pushed on the stairs right in front of the BMO Centre, and they are cement stairs, and she's on her back - that's when all the men started punching and kicking them.”

Emma said she was attacked after one of the men made a 'sexually degrading comment' towards her
Emma said she was attacked after one of the men made a 'sexually degrading comment' towards her. Picture: Facebook

A bystander managed to alert police but by the time they arrived the fight had stopped.

Emma said police spoke to the men involved and that they blamed the fight on the women.

The rest refused to cooperate or give their IDs, Emma said.

Police have said the incident is under investigation and no charges have yet been brought.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A former primary school headteacher has been awarded more than £100,000 after being unfairly sacked.

Headteacher awarded over £100,000 after being unfairly sacked and accused of assault for tapping toddler son’s hand

30 people were injured

Terrifying aftermath of severe turbulence on flight as passenger left wedged in overhead locker

Charles, Camilla and Andrew

Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves

More than 50 wildfires broke out within 24 hours.

‘Apocalyptic’ wildfires tear through Greece as holidaymakers warned of ‘particularly dangerous’ summer ahead

Exclusive
The Electoral Commission confirmed to LBC that tens of thousands of postal votes were only sent out to people this weekend

Postal vote chaos sparks calls for longer election campaigns - as tens of thousands await arrival of their ballot

Live
Wes Streeting on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

General Election LIVE: 'Daft' to attack Starmer's 6pm finishes on Fridays - Streeting

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer are entering the final days of the campaign

Sunak’s last-ditch plea to voters: deliver hung parliament to stop Labour ‘supermajority’

Hurricane Beryl

‘Extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Beryl tears through homes and snaps trees in half across southeastern Caribbean

Joe Biden has slammed the Supreme Court's immunity ruling

Biden labels ‘dangerous’ Supreme Court ruling giving Trump partial immunity ‘terrible disservice’ to Americans

Royal Mail has been blamed for postal vote chaos

Royal Mail blamed for postal vote chaos as thousands fail to receive ballots ahead of General Election

Emma Raducanu celebrates after she wins her first round match

Emma Raducanu 'wins ugly' in opening match at Wimbledon as she reveals she took inspiration from England in Euros

Jamie Foxx

'I was gone for 20 days': Jamie Foxx breaks silence over mysterious hospitalisation after near-death experience

Rishi Sunak has a spring in his step for the final 48 hours of campaigning, writes LBC's Natasha Clark

The end is in sight: Rishi Sunak turns fire on Reform as spring in his step returns to Tory battle bus for final 48 hours
LBC's Aggie Chambre reflects on a day on Labour’s campaign bus.

Labour enters the last few days of campaigning with optimism - but fears are creeping in over complacency

Spanish police looking for missing Jay Slater urged volunteers to come forward for a "massive search"

Jay Slater's mum makes desperate plea to police after search for missing son called off

Gavin Plumb denies soliciting murder, incitement to rape and incitement to kidnap Holly Willoughby

'Obsessed' security guard accused of plotting to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby 'gained sexual arousal from plans'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Richard Tice has told LBC the Conservatives have ran a "dirty tricks campaign"

Richard Tice accuses Tories of 'dirty tricks campaign' and claims Reform UK is 'tainted' by series of 'stitch-ups'
Rita Fleming was found dead at home

Mystery as pensioner found dead at home in exclusive Kensington street, as police launch investigation
Princess Anne

Princess Anne breaks silence after being 'kicked in the head by a horse' and hospital stay with concussion
Linda De Sousa Abreu leaves Uxbridge Magistrates' Court

Wandsworth prison officer accused of being filmed having sex with inmate appears in court - after Heathrow arrest
Yasmin Al-Atroshi, candidate for Warrington North, has launched a scathing attack on the Conservative Party

Conservative candidate accuses 'highly toxic' party of racism, misogyny and bullying amid campaign 'sabotage' claims
Donald Trump

Donald Trump hails 'victory for democracy' after Supreme Court rules he has partial immunity from prosecution
The rabbi was abused on a visit to mosque

Jewish Conservative candidate screamed at and called a 'snake' during visit to mosque

Sir Keir Starmer has said that he would work with Marine Le Pen's National Rally party to resolve the small boats crisis.

Labour would work with Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party to tackle small boats crisis, Starmer says
The actor says he won't be able to continue as Sir John Falstaff in Player Kings after getting advice from doctors

Sir Ian McKellen pulls out of Player Kings tour on medical advice after stage fall

Jude Bellingham

Fears Jude Bellingham could be banned with UEFA investigating crude gesture in England win over Slovakia in Euros

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Anne has left hospital where she was being treated for minor head injuries and concussion

Princess Anne leaves hospital following concussion treatment after being injured by horse

Officials are reportedly 'hopeful' Kate will attend Wimbledon this year.

Officials ‘hopeful’ Princess Kate will attend Wimbledon after lifting nation with appearance at Trooping the Colour
Prince Harry has spoken about his relationship with grief in new video

Prince Harry opens up about grief in emotional conversation with military charity to support bereaved children

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit