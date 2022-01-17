Navy to stop Channel migrants as PM plans to 'send refugees to Rwanda'

A group of migrants on an inflatable dinghy leave the coast of northern France. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The Royal Navy will take charge of limiting the number of boats crossing the Channel in a move signed off by Boris Johnson.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is to take over command of the operation from the Border Force within weeks, The Times and Daily Mail reported.

However, detailed information on how the plan would work has not yet to be provided.

Labour has accused the Prime Minister of trying to "distract from the total mess he is in" amid reports of Covid law-breaking parties at Number 10, while campaigners branded the plans "cruel and inhumane".

The MoD said the Government is exploring "every avenue" to prevent more crossings, while the Home Office insisted it was introducing "necessary long-term changes".

An MoD spokesman said: "Unacceptable numbers of people continue to make the dangerous Channel crossings and last November's tragic deaths serve as the strongest reminder of the need to stop them."

Further details "will be made known in due course," the spokesman added.

On November 24 2021, an inflatable dinghy carrying migrants from France to the United Kingdom capsized in the Channel, killing 27 of the 30 people on board.

Labour's shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper, said the Government has failed to carry out the "serious, practical work with France that is needed to stop lives being lost and criminal gangs profiting from dangerous Channel crossings".

She said: "Instead, this looks like Boris Johnson is using the situation to chase headlines to distract from the total mess he is in as a result of rule-breaking parties in Number 10.

"The Government brought the Navy in to patrol the Channel three years ago in 2019. HMS Enterprise and HMS Mersey did not intercept a single boat and the cost to the Home Office was £780,000. They need to explain what is different in these latest plans.

"They've announced pushbacks that they've now admitted won't work and keep reannouncing offshore processing, even though no other country has agreed to it and it was incredibly costly and damaging when tried in Australia."

The Times also reported plans are being drawn up to send migrants to countries such as Ghana and Rwanda for processing and resettlement, but this has not been confirmed.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said: "The men, women and children coming across the Channel who have faced great peril are seeking safety in the UK.

"We know two-thirds are allowed to stay in the UK as refugees. Prime ministers since Churchill have always given people fleeing persecution and bloodshed a fair hearing on UK soil. Using the military to repel them and seeking to expel them offshore is cruel and inhumane.

"It's a desperate move by a government that isn't able to find solutions."

On Friday French authorities said a Sudanese man in his 20s had been found unconscious and pulled from the water after falling overboard as he and others tried to reach the UK.

A manslaughter investigation has been opened, the prosecutor for Boulogne-sur-Mer said.

More than 450 people have made the dangerous journey across the Channel in small boats so far this year, following a record-breaking year in 2021 when at least 28,000 arrived in the UK.