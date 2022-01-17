Navy will tell PM to 'get stuffed' on Channel plans, veteran tells James O'Brien

By Seán Hickey

Royal Navy servicepeople 'want no part' in the PM's plan to use sailors to stop Channel crossings as part of Operation Red Meat, this veteran tells LBC.

Loz phoned in from Nottingham to share his views on the matter with James O'Brien.

The caller, who "was in the Royal Navy for many many years" revealed conversations he has had with former colleagues over Boris Johnson's plans to use the Royal Navy to stop asylum seekers crossing the English Channel.

He begun by telling James that the measure is an attempt to "deflect from partygate and various other scandals".

"We would not leave migrants to drown in the sea. We would not storm migrant boats.

"The Royal Navy is a compassionate service."

"I've had two or three messages this morning from colleagues, comrades who are absolutely disgusted that Boris Johnson and [Priti] Patel and the rest of them could even consider using the navy to play to a sick base that perhaps would support this", Loz said.

"The messages I've had from friends I've served with this morning, they don't want no part in this, I know serving sailors who will want no part in this."

James wondered if the caller could see "any way in which it might be feasible and not as unpleasant?"

"A frigate going alongside a small paddling pool with migrants in it and threatening them?" The caller asked, declaring that the plan is "disgusting".

"We'd go alongside the migrant boat James, and rescue them. Then we may hand them over to the RNLI."

"I know my colleagues will stand up to this government and say 'get stuffed'", Loz concluded.

"We are here to help people, not to do your bidding because you're unpopular at the moment."