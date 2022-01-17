'I've been taken for a fool': Lifetime Tory voter joins Labour amid partygate scandal

17 January 2022, 11:29

By Emma Soteriou

This is the moment a Tory voter revealed to James O'Brien that he had abandoned the Conservatives and joined Labour due to the ongoing partygate scandal.

Darren, from Bracknell, told James he felt as though he had been "taken for a fool" due to a series of No10 parties.

It has been revealed that several Downing Street parties took place through 2020 and 2021 while Covid restrictions meant Brits were unable to see loved ones due to national lockdown.

"They've lost my vote," Darren said.

"Boris Johnson has made me feel as though I'm a fool, I've been taken for a fool."

He explained: "I'm being made to feel as though my judgement was incorrect.

"When Boris came up for election he wasn't my favoured politician - I just thought that he brought a bit of fresh air in his style - but I just feel as though he's being constantly found out.

Read more: Sir Keir fights back over Partygate: Tories are trying to drag us ‘into the gutter’

Read more: 'Boris said sorry, Keir should too': Zahawi blasts Labour leader over partygate

Darren added: "The way he treats me as a Conservative voter…

"I've now joined the Labour party as a fully paid-up member – I've got the local councillor coming around at lunchtime – and I've got some questions that I want to put to him.

"And yes, I think I've made my decision."

It comes after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told LBC on Monday morning that he felt the "public's made its mind up" over the scandal, despite an investigation being carried out by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

He added: "There's anger at the Prime Minister, there's actually ridicule – people are joking about it – and once the country is no longer laughing with you, but laughing at you, you really are in a bad place as Prime Minister."

Mr Johnson issued a humiliating apology in the Commons on Wednesday, where he admitted that he attended a gathering in May 2020, saying he thought it was instead a "work event".

He has since faced calls from other Tory MPs, including Scottish Tory leader Ross Douglas, to resign.

