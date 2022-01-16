Streeting: 'No comparison' between No.10 partygate and Starmer beer photo

By Seán Hickey

The Shadow Health Secretary says attempts to implicate Labour in partygate with an image of Keir Starmer drinking a beer 'won't wash' with the public.

Images surfaced over the weekend showing Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer drinking beer in a constituency office, raising questions for the party.

Tom Swarbrick asked Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting to explain the picture: "There is no comparison between Keir Starmer following the rules in 2021 and Boris Johnson breaking them" he declared.

Mr Streeting added that he was "campaigning as part of the local elections" as the team were breaking for dinner when the picture was taken.

"I understand why the Tories, because they can't defend the indefensible with Boris Johnson are now trying to smear other people."

The MP insisted that the attempts "just wont wash".

Sharing more on the photo, Mr Streeting said that Sir Keir and his staff "had been at work all day and into the evening...a takeaway was delivered" and the scene captured in the media was "entirely within the rules."

Tom asked Mr Streeting what the difference between partygate and the images were. The Shadow Healthe Secretary pointed out that there's been "party after party after party" in Downing Street and "it is now beyond dispute" they broke rules.

"This is beyond all credulity now and that's why I don't understand why he's still in the job."

Addressing the public who are furious with the continued revelations, Mr Streeting concluded "you did the right thing, I did the right thing, we all did the right thing.

"Boris Johnson didn't."