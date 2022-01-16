Lib Dems table motion of no confidence in Boris Johnson

By Elizabeth Haigh

A no confidence motion in Boris Johnson has been tabled by the Liberal Democrats after weeks of "partygate" allegations.

Leader Sir Ed Davey said in a statement on Twitter: "Boris Johnson has broken the law and lied to Parliament.

"Liberal Democrats have tabled a motion of no confidence in him - now the Government must let MPs vote on it.

"It's time for Conservative MPs to show where they stand."

This motion in Boris Johnson is not the same as a vote of confidence in Her Majesty's Government, which could trigger a general election.

Instead, this is an Early Day Motion, intended to show opinion in the Commons.

The motion, which has been signed by 18 MPs, reads: "This house has no confidence in the Prime Minister because he has broken the covid-19 lockdown laws his Government introduced, misled both Parliament and the public about it, and disastrously undermined public confidence in the midst of a pandemic."

Labour's Paula Barker and Mick Whitley are among the signatories.

Mr Davey is urging Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg to allow time for the motion in Parliament as soon as possible.

In a letter to Mr Rees-Mogg, he wrote: "It is completely unacceptable for the Prime Minister to act as if there is one rule for him and another rule for everyone else.

"It is now clear that most people have no confidence in the Prime Minister – including many of your Conservative colleagues in Parliament.

"That is not a sustainable position, especially in the midst of a pandemic, when the trustworthiness of the government is so critical."

Six Conservative MPs have called for the Prime Minister to resign.

The motion comes in the wake of the partygate scandal, in which up to 17 parties have been alleged to take place while England was in Covid restrictions.

These include events which took place the night before the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, which Downing Street has now apologised for to the Queen.

They also include a party on May 20, which the PM has admitted attending and apologised to the Commons over.

But he added he believed it was a "work event".

It is reported that after addressing the Commons, Boris Johnson told MPs in the tea room he was taking blame for something which was not his fault.

Earlier, Peter Bone told Swarbrick on Sunday his constituents care more about the BBC licence fee than partygate.

He added that voters "lie to us" on the doorstep about their voting history.

Meanwhile, Chris Bryant said: "If he couldn’t spot that his own son’s swing had been broken and there were suitcases of wine being brought in to the building where he lives, then I’m sorry but he doesn’t deserve to be PM."