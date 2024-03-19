Millie Bobby Brown branded 'entitled' after Stranger Things star revealed she 'hates' having to wait at restaurants

Millie Bobby Brown branded 'entitled' after Stranger Things star revealed she 'hates' having to wait at restaurants. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Millie Bobby Brown has stoked controversy after claiming she 'hates' having to wait for her food to arrive when eating at restaurants.

The Stranger Things actress hit out at hospitality staff for not taking her drinks and food orders at the same time and for not taking payment when giving her the bill.

Despite her outburst, Brown, 20, did however admit she was a bit of a "Karen" when it came to eating out. The label typically relates to middle-class white women considered entitled and demanding.

Karens are often categorised as those frequently asking to 'speak to the manager'.

Millie Bobby Brown arrives for the Louis Vuitton show, March 5, 2024 in Paris. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to popstar Jessie Ware and her mother Lennie on the Table Manners podcast, Brown said: "You know what I hate, waiting a really long time to order.

"I've already looked at the menu in the car on the way here and when they’re like: 'We’ll just get your drinks orders and then come back'.

"I’m like: 'No, no, no, stand here, let’s just take the whole thing. It will make your life easier'.

She was speaking from London's Corinthia Hotel - where rooms can fetch up to £700 per night.

The actress, also known for Enola Holmes and Damsel, also slated waitstaff for not letting her pay at the same time as giving her the bill.

"And then waiting for the bill, you know when they put it down on the table but then come back half an hour later?," she said.

"I’m like: Let me give you my card just right now and I must go on a walk to walk this food off'."

She also revealed during the podcast that she will leave reviews of restaurants and hotels to comment on the quality of their service.

"Here’s the thing, my whole life is people criticising me, so I’m going to give it back to you," she explained.

"We were at a hotel and the woman was pulling my fiancé aside saying that we needed to settle the bill and I was like: 'We will at the end of our stay'.

"She said: 'You could settle it now', and I was like: 'Hmmm, I don’t want to'," she continued.

"So I left a review that said: 'I really think you should encourage guests to complete transactions at the end of their stay" - I think it’s important."

Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown, Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon Jovi, New York, March 2, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Commenters took aim at Brown for her outburst about the hospitality industry.

"Tell me you never worked in the hospitality without telling me you never worked in hospitality," one account said.

"Waiters stall with drinks so the kitchen doesn't get swamped and the don't get yelled at by chefs," another explained.

A third said: "Everyone you complain about is underpaid, and you’re not, nor have you ever struggled."

The 20-year-old was born in Bournemouth, but now lives in Los Angeles with her fiancé Jake Bongiovi, 21.