Hire another day: James Bond production company insist they haven't cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson as new 007

19 March 2024, 16:16

Hire another day: James Bond production company insist they haven't cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson as new 007
Hire another day: James Bond production company insist they haven't cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson as new 007. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Speculation over the casting of James Bond continues to grow after production insiders denied Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been cast as 007.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor-Johnson, 33, who cut his teeth in films Bullet Train and Kick Ass, looked all but set to take on the role of the iconic MI6 agent Tuesday morning - ending years of speculation after Daniel Craig's exit in No Time to Die in 2021.

The Sun earlier reported that Taylor-Johnson had been "formally offered the opportunity to play James Bond" and was set to "sign his contract in the coming days".

But the production company behind the franchise now appears to have distanced themselves from the casting ahead of filming for the 26th movie which is scheduled to start filming later this year.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Bullet Train, 2022
Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Bullet Train, 2022. Picture: Alamy
Daniel Craig at the Bafta Awards, Royal Opera House
Daniel Craig at the Bafta Awards, Royal Opera House. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Can Aaron Taylor-Johnson fill James Bond's tuxedo? Only time will tell

Read More: Aaron Taylor-Johnson 'chosen as new James Bond', with actor 'to sign deal to take over from Daniel Craig this week'

A production insider has now spoken out saying there is "no truth to the rumours", they told BBC News.

Eon Productions, meanwhile, which makes the Bond franchise, said they would not comment on speculation.

It comes after Taylor-Johnson spoke out about the potential role earlier this month, telling Numero magazine it was "charming and wonderful that people see me in that role."

"I take it as a great compliment," he continued.

Taylor-Johnson's first major role was as a teenage John Lennon in Nowhere Boy. He met his future wife, the film's director Sam Taylor-Wood, onset, when he was 18 and she was 42. They married three years later.

He later appeared in Kick-Ass, Anna Karenina, Godzilla, Nocturnal Animals and Tenet, among several other film roles.

Taylor-Johnson is set to co-star with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in action comedy The Fall Guy later this year.

It comes after Craig hung up his gun in 2021's No Time To Die, after taking his martinis shaken not stirred in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

Bond appeared to have been killed off at the end of the most recent film, so it is unclear where the next installation will take the spy.

Aaron Taylor Johnson attends the Madrid photocall for a Giorgio Armani show at Matadero Madrid on March 7
Aaron Taylor Johnson attends the Madrid photocall for a Giorgio Armani show at Matadero Madrid on March 7. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Who is Aaron Taylor-Johnson the man expected to become James Bond and what films has he been in?

Read More: 'I was 120 miles away!' Kate Middleton lookalike confirms it's not her in farm shop vid and shuts down 'crazy' conspiracies

Following The Sun's report, Entertainment journalist Caroline Frost told LBC: “This is close as film journalists have got it. The word on the wire does seem to be that this is the case. However, I'm not going to put too much money on it because, we have been here before for years in fact.

"We do know that this week, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is reported to have accepted an offer and that it's basically just a matter of weeks, if not months, before we will hear that the new film is in production.

"It does seem very likely and nobody is stepping forward to deny that this is the case and it's the strongest speculation yet".

Taylor Johnson has long been one of the bookmaker's favourites to take on the role, alongside former Superman star Henry Cavill

"I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting," Cavill told GQ magazine in 2020. It is thought the Mission Impossible actor had been in the running for the role before Craig was cast.

Happy Valley villain James Norton and Snowfall actor Damson Idris have also been muted for the role.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Germany Russia Ukraine War Military Aid

US ‘will not let Ukraine fail’, says defence secretary

Netherlands Tulip Robot

AI robot helps Dutch tulip growers to fight disease

Brazil Bolsonaro

Ex-Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro accused of falsifying his Covid vaccine data

Brits could be heading to the polls in October, Jeremy Hunt has suggested

Brits will head to the polls in October, Jeremy Hunt suggests, as election rumours swirl

There have been different messages displayed every day during Ramadan

Network Rail defends display of Islamic message about ‘sinners’ on King’s Cross concourse during rush hour

Russia Ukraine

Russia ‘to evacuate 9,000 children’ from Ukrainian border due to shelling

Exclusive
The incident happened at the Harbour

Shadow health secretary calls for new investigation into NHS worker who filmed and shared video of naked patient

HMRC has sparked outrage after announcing its self-assessment helpline will close for some of the year - forcing people struggling with their taxes to use a chatbot

HMRC to close tax helpline, forcing customers struggling with tax returns to use online chatbot

Prince William (L, R) on a visit to Sheffield today

Prince William breaks silence with touching remark wishing Princess Kate was 'by his side'

Heidi Agan confirms it is not her in a recent video of William and Kate leaving a farm shop in Windsor

'I was 120 miles away!' Kate Middleton lookalike confirms it's not her in farm shop vid and shuts down 'crazy' conspiracies
Belgium EU Foreign Ministers

EU plans to buy weapons for Ukraine with frozen Russian asset profits

Nicholas Hawkes, 39, sent non-consensual images of his genitals to two victims - a 15-year-old girl and a woman - over WhatsApp and iMessage

Man, 39, who sent explicit picture to teenage girl is jailed over first cyber-flashing offence in England

UN Climate Report

UN weather agency issues ‘red alert’ about climate change

Global's new podcast, 53 minutes

New podcast on ‘football's greatest mystery’ hosted by Dara Ó Briain and Josh Widdicombe comes to Global Player

Raphaël Pryor

Eton College pupil, 17, ‘dies after collapsing on pitch during field game just yards away from his father’

Belgium Fashion Dries Van Noten

Dries Van Noten to step down from role at fashion brand

Latest News

See more Latest News

The dog attacked people on Home Road in Battersea

Armed police shoot dead XL bully after it mauled four people in rampage in London street

Russia Gold Mine Collapse

At least 13 Russian workers trapped in collapsed gold mine

St John the Baptist in Witheridge

Church bell that rang for 150 years silenced after a single noise complaint

According to thw website, the school claims to have educated boys for over 500 years

Teacher who sent lingerie pics to pupil and phoned him while drink-driving banned from classrooms
Prince William was cheered by crowds in Sheffield

Prince William cheered by crowds as he's seen for first time after trip to the farm shop with Princess of Wales
Brits are set to face some warmer temperatures

Exact date 30C Spanish heatwave due to ‘wash over Britain’ bringing halt to chilly UK weather
Hong Kong National Security Law

Hong Kong government gets more powers to quash dissent after security law passed

Richard Spencer endured a years-long campaign of abuse at the hands of his wife Sheree

Inside wife's 20-year reign of terror on husband as she beat, bit and verbally abused him during drunken rampages
High-level royal aides are planning Kate's return to royal duties after she was spotted at Windsor Farm Shop

Operation Comeback Kate: Inside secret back-to-work plan for Princess's return to public life
China Evergrande

Chinese property giant Evergrande fined for falsifying revenue

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William were pictured visiting a farm shop in Windsor together

'Remarkable' Princess of Wales deserves privacy as she recovers, minister says as video emerges of farm shop trip
The Queen alongside her grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Revealed: Princess of Wales' photo of Queen Elizabeth II, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was also edited
Harry and Meghan have been demoted on the site

Harry and Meghan's profiles 'downgraded' on Buckingham Palace website alongside Prince Andrew

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit