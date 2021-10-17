Millionaire murderer on ventilator with Covid days after sentencing

17 October 2021, 14:13

Millionaire Robert Durst is believed to have killed three people.
Millionaire Robert Durst is believed to have killed three people. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

A US millionaire and former property mogul is on a ventilator with coronavirus just days after being found guilty of murder.

Robert Durst's lawyer confirmed he had tested positive for Covid on Saturday.

The 78-year-old has multiple underlying health conditions and his condition visibly worsened throughout his four-month trial.

Durst's lawyer, Dick DeGuerin, said: "His health deteriorated over the weeks of the trial.

"On Thursday, he looked like death warmed over."

Durst was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole on Thursday for the murder of his best friend, Susan Berman, in December 2000.

Read more: China fires hypersonic missile around globe before striking target

Journalist and screenwriter Mrs Berman was shot at point-blank range in the head at her home.

The prosecution convinced the jury Durst killed Mrs Berman because he feared she was going to tell investigators information she had learned when she was his media spokesperson after the 1982 disappearance of his first wife, Kathie McCormack Durst.

Read more: UK – US flights to resume from 8 November after 19-month ban

Mrs Berman's death had been unsolved until Durst participated in a documentary in 2015 that discovered new evidence and caught him in an astonishing confession.

At the end of the docuseries Durst is heard muttering: "What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course."

Read more: Westfield shopping centre evacuated as 60 firefighters tackle blaze

His first wife disappeared in 1982 and is presumed dead.

Charges have never been brought against Durst for her murder, but he faces possible indictment in New York after a district attorney reopened the investigation this year.

US authorities believe Durst has killed three people. He was acquitted of the murder of a neighbour, Morris Black, in 2001, arguing he acted in self-defence before cutting up his body.

The Los Angeles Superior Court, where the sentencing hearing occurred, confirmed someone present at the hearing had since tested positive for the virus, but no further cases have yet been reported.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pte Watson-Pickering died on Friday

Soldier, 23, who died during Salisbury army exercise is named

The officer would have been sacked had he not already resigned

Trainee Met Police officer who lied about knowing criminals is caught meeting them

Former PM Gordon Brown wants to send over a billion vaccines to low-income countries

Gordon Brown calls for emergency vaccine airlift to poorer nations

Post-lockdown extremism fears: 'We know radicalisation takes place online'

Post-lockdown extremism fears: 'We know radicalisation takes place online'

The fire broke out in Westfield Shopping Centre

Westfield shopping centre evacuated as 60 firefighters tackle blaze

John Bercow says politics is barely less toxic than in 2016 when Jo Cox was murdered.

Bercow: 'We've not tackled toxic politics - things haven't improved since Jo Cox's death'

The US has "no idea" how the Chinese managed to make such progress on hypersonic missiles

China fires hypersonic missile around globe before striking target

The Government has taken over Southeastern train services

Govt takes over Southeastern after £25m in taxpayer funding goes undeclared

Sir David was fatally stabbed on Friday

Sir David Amess: Suspect's father 'is ex-adviser to Somali prime minister'

Sussex Police has charged a man on suspicion of kidnap and impersonating an officer.

Man charged with impersonating a police officer after schoolgirl has 'clothes searched'

Sir David Amess was killed at his constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea.

Terror suspect quizzed over MP's murder named as Ali Harbi Ali

People during a candlelight vigil at Belfairs Recreation Ground near to Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess died after he was stabbed several times.

Hundreds attend candlelit vigil for MP Sir David Amess as terror suspect detained

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has lost her latest appeal in Iran.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe could be sent back to prison 'at any time' after losing appeal

Hazrat Wali was stabbed to death in Twickenham

Boy, 16, charged with murder after teenage Afghan refugee stabbed in Twickenham

Hancock has had his UN Africa job withdrawn

Matt Hancock's UN job offer 'suspended'

Priti Patel said MPs cannot be cowed by an individual's actions

Priti Patel: MPs cannot be cowed from meeting voters

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson left flowers with Sir Keir Starmer

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer leave flowers to Sir David Amess after 'terror incident'
Tobias Ellwood wants face to face meetings to be paused

Stop face-to-face meetings with voters until security review complete, MP requests
Sir David Amess was killed on Friday

Tributes left to Tory MP Sir David Amess as police declare terror incident
The Duke and Duchess said their "thoughts and prayers" were with Sir David Amess' family

'Shocked and saddened': Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pay tribute to Sir David Amess
He said most MPs did a "jolly good job" and did not deserve the online abuse they got

Sir David Amess warned MPs were 'number one' on some people’s 'hate lists' in 2012 speech
Kim Leadbeater was elected to the same seat as her sister, Jo Cox, earlier this year.

Sister of Jo Cox reveals partner asked her to resign as MP over safety fears
A British Airways plane takes off as the resumption of UK – US flights was confirmed

UK – US flights to resume from 8 November after 19-month ban

Jo Cox was the most recent sitting MP to be tragically killed when she was shot and stabbed by a far-right terrorist in 2016.

Number of MPs attacked on the job while in office raises concerns about security
MP for Southend West, David Amess, was stabbed multiple times at a surgery at a church in Essex

Eye witnesses tell of their shock after Tory MP stabbed to death at constituency surgery
File photo of a Sussex Police officer

Man 'posing as police officer' arrested on suspicion of kidnapping girl

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz: Vetting voters for MP meetings 'further alienates' Brits

Maajid Nawaz: Vetting voters for MP meetings 'further alienates' Brits
Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

'About 20,000' extremists living in the UK, ex-police chief reveals

'About 20,000' extremists living in the UK, ex-police chief reveals
David Lammy's poignant reflection on the killing of MP Sir David Amess

David Lammy's poignant reflection on killing of MP Sir David Amess
Maajid Nawaz: 'Muslims in Southend-on-Sea know and love Sir David Amess'

Maajid Nawaz: Muslims in Southend-on-Sea know and love Sir David Amess
Iain Dale: Make Southend a city to honour Sir David Amess

Iain Dale: Make Southend a city to honour Sir David Amess

Brighton bombing victim's daughter pays tribute to Sir David Amess

Brighton bombing victim's daughter pays tribute to Sir David Amess
Sir David Amess: 'It's the greatest privilege' to be an MP

Sir David Amess: 'It's the greatest privilege' to be an MP

Sir David Amess' surgery was in church so 'elderly' and 'disabled' constituents could attend

Sir David Amess 'moved surgery to church so more constituents could attend'
'It's unthinkable': Iain Dale reacts to Sir David Amess' murder

'It's unthinkable': Iain Dale reacts to Sir David Amess' death

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police