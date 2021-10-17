China fires hypersonic missile around globe before striking target

17 October 2021, 10:24 | Updated: 17 October 2021, 11:59

The US has "no idea" how the Chinese managed to make such progress on hypersonic missiles
The US has "no idea" how the Chinese managed to make such progress on hypersonic missiles. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

The US has been left stumped after China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August that circled the globe before speeding towards its target.

The hypersonic missile demonstrates an advanced space capability that caught US intelligence agencies by surprise, raising questions as to whether the US underestimates China's military capabilities.

The missile missed its target by about 24 miles, but demonstrated China has made progress on hypersonic weapons.

One of those briefed on the intelligence told the FT: "We have no idea how they did this."

Read more: UK – US flights to resume from 8 November after 19-month ban

The US, Russia and China are all developing hypersonic weapons, including glide vehicles such as the one tested by the Chinese.

Glide vehicle hypersonic missiles are launched into space on a rocket but orbit the earth under their own momentum.

They are capable of speeds five times the speed of sound and do not follow a fixed trajectory, making them hard to track.

They are launched at low trajectory, meaning they could reach targets more quickly than ballistic missiles despite having slower top speeds.

Read more: Norway bow and arrow attack 'appears to be act of terror' as five killed

The Chinese embassy declined to comment, but spokesperson Liu Pengyu said China always pursued a military policy that was "defensive in nature" and its military development did not target any particular country.

Taylor Fravel, an expert on Chinese nuclear weapons policy said a hypersonic glide vehicle armed with a nuclear warhead could help China "negate" US missile defence systems which are designed to destroy incoming ballistic missiles.

The news comes as China continues to expands its military forces and nuclear capabilities and amid rising tensions in the region with Taiwan.

China flew a record number of jets in Taiwanese airspace on National Day on 1 October.

Tensions between the US and China have risen in recent years and show no sign of subsiding under the Biden administration, with China accusing Washington of being overly hostile.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Former PM Gordon Brown wants to send over a billion vaccines to low-income countries

Gordon Brown calls for emergency vaccine airlift to poorer nations

Post-lockdown extremism fears: 'We know radicalisation takes place online'

Post-lockdown extremism fears: 'We know radicalisation takes place online'

The fire broke out in Westfield Shopping Centre

Westfield shopping centre evacuated as 60 firefighters tackle blaze

John Bercow says politics is barely less toxic than in 2016 when Jo Cox was murdered.

Bercow: 'We've not tackled toxic politics - things haven't improved since Jo Cox's death'

The Government has taken over Southeastern train services

Govt takes over Southeastern after £25m in taxpayer funding goes undeclared

Sir David was fatally stabbed on Friday

Sir David Amess: Suspect's father 'is ex-adviser to Somali prime minister'

Sussex Police has charged a man on suspicion of kidnap and impersonating an officer.

Man charged with impersonating a police officer after schoolgirl has 'clothes searched'

Sir David Amess was killed at his constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea.

Terror suspect quizzed over MP's murder named as Ali Harbi Ali

People during a candlelight vigil at Belfairs Recreation Ground near to Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP Sir David Amess died after he was stabbed several times.

Hundreds attend candlelit vigil for MP Sir David Amess as terror suspect detained

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has lost her latest appeal in Iran.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe could be sent back to prison 'at any time' after losing appeal

Hazrat Wali was stabbed to death in Twickenham

Boy, 16, charged with murder after teenage Afghan refugee stabbed in Twickenham

Hancock has had his UN Africa job withdrawn

Matt Hancock's UN job offer 'suspended'

The soldier died during a military exercise

Soldier, 23, dies during Salisbury army exercise

Priti Patel said MPs cannot be cowed by an individual's actions

Priti Patel: MPs cannot be cowed from meeting voters

Boris Johnson left flowers with Sir Keir Starmer

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer leave flowers to Sir David Amess after 'terror incident'

Tobias Ellwood wants face to face meetings to be paused

Stop face-to-face meetings with voters until security review complete, MP requests

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir David Amess was killed on Friday

Tributes left to Tory MP Sir David Amess as police declare terror incident
The Duke and Duchess said their "thoughts and prayers" were with Sir David Amess' family

'Shocked and saddened': Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pay tribute to Sir David Amess
He said most MPs did a "jolly good job" and did not deserve the online abuse they got

Sir David Amess warned MPs were 'number one' on some people’s 'hate lists' in 2012 speech
Kim Leadbeater was elected to the same seat as her sister, Jo Cox, earlier this year.

Sister of Jo Cox reveals partner asked her to resign as MP over safety fears
A British Airways plane takes off as the resumption of UK – US flights was confirmed

UK – US flights to resume from 8 November after 19-month ban

Jo Cox was the most recent sitting MP to be tragically killed when she was shot and stabbed by a far-right terrorist in 2016.

Number of MPs attacked on the job while in office raises concerns about security
MP for Southend West, David Amess, was stabbed multiple times at a surgery at a church in Essex

Eye witnesses tell of their shock after Tory MP stabbed to death at constituency surgery
File photo of a Sussex Police officer

Man 'posing as police officer' arrested on suspicion of kidnapping girl
A file photo of traffic on the M6, where a 'serious collision' has caused six miles of queues today

M6 crash: 'Serious collision' causes six miles of traffic

The UK Health Security Agency has said 43,000 negative Covid test results could be incorrect

Covid testing: What to do if you've been given the wrong PCR result

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

'About 20,000' extremists living in the UK, ex-police chief reveals

'About 20,000' extremists living in the UK, ex-police chief reveals
David Lammy's poignant reflection on the killing of MP Sir David Amess

David Lammy's poignant reflection on killing of MP Sir David Amess
Maajid Nawaz: 'Muslims in Southend-on-Sea know and love Sir David Amess'

Maajid Nawaz: Muslims in Southend-on-Sea know and love Sir David Amess
Iain Dale: Make Southend a city to honour Sir David Amess

Iain Dale: Make Southend a city to honour Sir David Amess

Brighton bombing victim's daughter pays tribute to Sir David Amess

Brighton bombing victim's daughter pays tribute to Sir David Amess
Sir David Amess: 'It's the greatest privilege' to be an MP

Sir David Amess: 'It's the greatest privilege' to be an MP

Sir David Amess' surgery was in church so 'elderly' and 'disabled' constituents could attend

Sir David Amess 'moved surgery to church so more constituents could attend'
'It's unthinkable': Iain Dale reacts to Sir David Amess' murder

'It's unthinkable': Iain Dale reacts to Sir David Amess' death
Christmas saved but pig farmers at their “wit’s end” over butcher shortage

Christmas saved but pig farmers at their 'wit’s end' over butcher shortage

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police