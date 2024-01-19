Ministers urged to 'get a grip' on the army as troop numbers fall, with NATO warning of war with Russia within 20 years

19 January 2024, 23:20

The British army is 'too small', US generals have warned
The British army is 'too small', US generals have warned. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The government has been urged to "get a grip" on the British army, with troop numbers falling fast, amid NATO warnings that Western countries could be at war with Russia within two decades.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The British army could number just 52,000 troops in ten years, based on current trends, an analysis has shown.

It currently stands at around 76,000 regular full-time troops, down from nearly 103,000 in 2012. The government plans to cut the number of soldiers to 72,500 by next year, which has caused concern among US generals.

But with recruitment proving difficult despite contracts worth more than a billion pounds awarded to a private company to oversee the process, army numbers could drop faster.

Read more: NATO urges civilians in the West to prepare for all-out war with Russia within 20 years

Read more: UK to send 20,000 troops to largest Nato military exercise since the Cold War in response to Russian aggression

NATO is launching a massive military exercise in Europe next week
NATO is launching a massive military exercise in Europe next week. Picture: Getty

John Healey, Labour's shadow defence secretary, told the Times: "On current trends, our army is set for further decline if ministers do not get to grips with their recruitment and retention crisis."

Mark Francois, a Conservative MP and former armed forces minister, said Mitie, the outsourced company tasked with military recruitment, should have lost the contract.

Despite falling numbers, the UK still considers itself to be a top-tier military power, and the British army is providing 20,000 out of 90,000 NATO troops taking part in major exercises that are starting next week.

Britain is one of eight NATO members - out of 30 - who invested 2% of its GDP in the military, which all members previously agreed to do.

Army recruitment issues are due to a declining sense of community, Colonel tells Sangita

But some are concerned that the UK hasn't invested enough in military equipment. One European NATO general said that the UK "can’t put a brigade in the field" and has "kit falling apart", the paper reported.

The UK has still shown itself to be a willing partner to the US, notably supporting Washington in its recent strikes on the Houthis rebels in Yemen.

A US general said of the UK that "while being the most important ally across the board, it is decidedly not what it used to be, regrettably."

He also said that the UK had "diminished capabilities over the past couple of decades".

It comes after a top NATO official warned that people living in Western countries should prepare for an all-out war with Russia within the next 20 years.

Ex-Nato commander says Houthi rebels are 'using Gaza as an excuse' for their attacks in the Red Sea

The Netherlands' Admiral Rob Bauer said that although NATO and member governments are readying themselves for conflict with Vladimir Putin's regime, civilians must realise that they also have a role to play.

He told reporters that civilians would have to be mobilised in large numbers if war broke out, and governments would have to prepare for how to manage that process.

Adml Bauer, who is the chairman of NATO's military committee, said: "We have to realise it’s not a given that we are in peace. And that’s why we [Nato forces] are preparing for a conflict with Russia.

"But the discussion is much wider. It is also the industrial base and also the people that have to understand they play a role."

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Alamy

Both German and Swedish governments have warned recently that a NATO war with Russia could be on the horizon.

German defence minister Boris Pistorius said: "We have to take into account that Vladimir Putin will one day even attack a Nato country.

"Our experts expect a period of five to eight years in which this could be possible. At the moment I don’t think a Russian attack is likely."

The UK's Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps, said it was important not to be "alarmist".

"It is vital that we continue to lead, deter hostile states and act to defend our country whenever and wherever we need," he told the Telegraph.

"But I would also say that nothing is inevitable. We can deter such threats by being prepared and standing strong with our allies. That is why we are investing in our Armed Forces and our allies.

"This is not about being alarmist. It’s about being ready and being in the right place to defend our interests."

Britain's Defence Secretary Grant Shapps
Britain's Defence Secretary Grant Shapps. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile the head of the UK's counter-terror policing said that the threat from hostile states was at the highest level since the Cold War.

The Metropolitan Police's Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes said: "We are very concerned by the risk of espionage, foreign interference from state apparatus and hostile state activity.

"We are talking about part of the state apparatus of Iran, China and Russia, that triple threat is different in each case but we are seeing some trends."

He added: "The whole environment is very different, probably the most acute picture of threat around espionage and foreign interference, these state threats, the most acute threat since the Cold War."

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said: "Whilst there are undoubted challenges to military recruitment, people are at the heart of the military and the MoD is taking tangible and concrete steps to address shortfalls.

"More widely, the UK is spending more than £50 billion on defence this year to protect our interests wherever they are threatened."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Bridgend Industrial Estate

Huge fire breaks out at industrial estate in Bridgend in south Wales after explosion

Emergency personnel investigate a small plane on a road in Loudoun County, Virginia

Plane makes emergency landing on road in US

Johnson and Trump in 2019

Boris Johnson says Donald Trump is 'just what the world needs', and 'would not ditch the Ukrainians'

Alec Baldwin could face an involuntary manslaughter charge

Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter again over fatal Rust shooting and faces 18 months in jail

Gary Lineker has added a disclaimer to his X profile.

Gary Lineker adds ‘retweets are not endorsements’ disclaimer to social media profile following Israel row

Illustration of the Peregrine lunar lander on the surface of the Moon

Private US lander destroyed during re-entry after failed Moon mission, firm says

Alec Baldwin Set Shooting

Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin over shooting of cinematographer on film set

A father who died alongside his two children and a woman has been named.

Dad, 45, dies with two young daughters and woman, 36, on quiet Norfolk estate

William Wilkinson murdered Eddie Forrester

Pensioner jailed for murdering neighbour, chopping up body and driving an hour to throw away remains in suitcases

Staff at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency prepare to watch a livestream of the pinpoint Moon landing operation by the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon spacecraft at JAXA’s Sagamihara Campus i

Japan becomes fifth country to reach Moon as spacecraft lands on lunar surface

Artist's impression of Slim, as people watch on in mission control

Japan becomes fifth country to land spacecraft on the moon, but vital solar cells aren't working

The Gaza war has led to a spike in referrals to Prevent

Counter terror cops' fears as 11-year-olds referred to Prevent programme amid Israel-Gaza war

The convicted paedophile wrote a bizarre note to the Teaching Regulation Agency.

Paedophile teacher Kandice Barber’s sulky note revealed after classroom ban for having sex with pupil, 15, in field

The 'fish bandit' has been arrested

Bizarre case of 'fish bandit' who tapes carp to cash machines and films the results

A boy has been found in a river in the search for a missing 14-year-old boy.

'We are devastated': Family's anguish as body of ‘vulnerable’ boy, 14, found in river after he went missing

A dog named Ruby grasps a rescue disc tethered to a rope

Police officer enlists man’s dog to help rescue him from icy lake

Latest News

See more Latest News

An alfonsino fish swims above a thicket of Lophelia pertusa coral during a dive on a cold water coral mound in the center of the Blake Plateau off the south-eastern coast of the US in June 2019

Largest deep-sea coral reef to date mapped by scientists off US Atlantic coast

Police said the baby was less than an hour old when she was found

Miracle of Elsa: Baby 'less than an hour old' found dumped in a bag in freezing temperatures on London street
Madonna has been sued by two fans.

Madonna sued by fans for starting New York concert ‘more than two hours late’

This image taken from video provided by Melanie Adaros shows sparks shooting from a cargo plane before making an emergency landing at Miami International Airport

Cargo plane makes emergency landing shortly after takeoff at Miami airport

Prince Harry faces paying legal costs after withdrawing his libel action against the Mail on Sunday publishers

Prince Harry faces £750,000 bill after abandoning libel claim against Mail on Sunday over security row
Tata Steel has confirmed 2,800 jobs will be axed.

Tata Steel confirms 2,800 job cuts across UK as Port Talbot steel plant transitions towards electric
Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has been told to dig at a farm where Muriel McKay's family believe she is buried

Daughter of Muriel McKay hits out at Met chief after he calls for 'concrete proof' over where murder victim is buried
NHS officials have urged people to walk like a penguin

NHS faces backlash for urging public to 'walk like a penguin' to avoid slipping as freeze grips Britain
Forensics investigated the scene near Norwich

Family of four including two young girls found dead at home on Norfolk estate

Russia Ukraine

Ukrainian drone attack on oil depot in Russia sparks blaze, officials say

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Andrew will never be called upon in the King's absence

Prince Harry and Andrew quietly snubbed as Buckingham Palace sidelines them from serving as Counsellors of State
Kate's family have cleared their diaries to help while she is in hospital

Kate's family 'rally around' after operation as they clear diaries to help with George, Charlotte and Louis
Prince Harry has been urged to call his family after Kate's hospital stay

Prince Harry urged to call royals as King Charles and Kate Middleton face hospital spells

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit