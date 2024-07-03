Bizarre moment police pull over ‘UFO’ for traffic offence in ‘out of this world’ encounter

Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said the 'humanoids' had 'come in peace'. Picture: Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

By Jenny Medlicott

Police in Missouri had an ‘out of this world’ experience after they had to pull over a ‘UFO’ for a minor traffic offence.

Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri shared the unexpected encounter on social media with photos of the vehicle.

Posting on Facebook, the Sheriff’s office shared photos of the vehicle resembling an alien spacecraft with two people seated inside.

They also shared a photo of one of their officers posing next to the vehicle with his thumbs up.

The driver of the vehicle was reportedly travelling in the ‘spacecraft’ vehicle for a festival in Roswell, New Mexico - a city known for its alien-inspired conspiracy theories.

They were pulled over for a minor traffic offence. Picture: Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

Crawford County Sheriff’s Office shared the post online. Picture: Crawford County Sheriff’s Office

The post read: “Well, you never know what will be traveling through Crawford County but this one was a little out of this world.

“These friendly humanoids, who have come in peace, are heading west to Roswell, NM for a festival.

“There was a brief conversation about his out of space, correction, out of state registration, but he assured us that he would take care of that issue when he returned to Krypton. He was also warned about our strict enforcement of warp speed on the interstate and to keep his phasers on stun only while traveling.”