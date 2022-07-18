Mordaunt 'left other ministers to pick up the pieces as she planned leadership bid'

18 July 2022, 09:55 | Updated: 18 July 2022, 10:08

By Megan Hinton

Anne-Marie Trevelyan has accused Penny Mordaunt of spending "months" preparing for her leadership campaign and leaving other ministers to "pick up the pieces".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Secretary of State for International Trade who currently works alongside Ms Mordaunt, said the Tory leadership candidate has "spent a number of months preparing" for the fall of Boris Johnson.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Ms Trevelyan hinted that the Portsmouth MP had been prioritising her bid for PM over her Government duties claiming there has been a "number of times when she hasn't been available".

She told Nick: "So I have had a super I'm now changing team at the Department for International Trade, one of whom is Penny.

"We all do our jobs in different ways and understandably perhaps it is clear penny for the last few months has spent some of her time preparing for her leadership campaign... For which I have upmost respect.

Read more: Sunak brands Truss 'socialist' over tax cuts as Tory rivals clash in second TV showdown

"I know how this system works, it's brave for anyone who is willing to put themselves into that role but I wanted to support Tom [Tugendhat]."

When pressed further about her claims, the Trade Secretary continued: "So I think a number of candidates have spent a number of months preparing their campaigns yes.

"So there have been a number of times when she hasn't been available which would have been useful and other ministers have picked up the pieces, yes."

The Naval reservist has made it through the first two round of voting, coming in second place for popularity to be the next Prime Minister and last week was topping opinion polls.

Read more: Tory leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat: 'I'm running to give people a choice'

But contenders will be whittled down to just four on Monday as MPs cast their votes in the third round of the contest to find a successor to Boris Johnson.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan said she hopes Tom Tugendhat will get another shot at the Conservative Party leadership if he fails in this attempt.

Ms Trevelyan, a major supporter of Mr Tugendhat, told LBC: "He has this extraordinary ability to bring people together to work with him who would not otherwise work together.

"I think it's a genuine gift and I wanted the rest of the world to see much more of it.

"If this isn't his time, I hope that there will be a future time when he can lead the party."

Mr Tugendhat is at risk of dropping out of the race in Monday's ballot, having finished below his rivals in the last round of voting.

The remaining candidates were involved in series of bad-tempered exchanges in the latest TV debate - staged by ITV - on Sunday evening as the battle for a place in the run off ballot of party members became ever more bitter.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak, who topped both the first two ballots clashed with international trade minister Penny Mordaunt and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss over the economy.

And former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat - who finished fourth and fifth respectively in the last ballot and are battling to avoid elimination - squared off over who had the record and experience to be prime minister.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Underground and strike signs

Tube and train strikes 2022: When are the planned strikes for July and August?

A boy has died after being hit by a bin lorry

Boy, 5, dies after being hit by bin lorry while 'riding Spider-Man bicycle'

Three bison have been released into West Blean and Thornden Woods

Wild bison released in UK 6,000 years after going extinct to curb climate crises

Tory police chief Caroline Henry who has been banned from driving

Tory police chief banned from driving after breaking speed limit five times in 12 weeks

Demi Minor is serving a 30-year sentence

Transgender prisoner impregnates two inmates at US prison

Thermometer and girl wearing sunglasses on beach

What is the highest UK temperature on record?

Weather

The burst pipe happened after Thames Water urged people "don't waste water"

'Giant' burst pipe floods busy London high street amid heatwave

Multiple people were shot after a gunman opened fire at a Marbella nightclub

Horror in Marbella nightclub: Gunman shoots revellers after fight in VIP section

Jennifer Lopez has tied the knot with Ben Affleck

Jenny gets her rock: J Lo becomes Jennifer Affleck after marrying Ben in Las Vegas

Middle class "recreational drug users" face having passports and driving licences confiscated

Recreational drug users will have passports confiscated and face night club bans

A report into the Texas school shooting found systemic failures and egregiously poor decision-making

400 cops 'failed to prioritise victims' safety over their own' at Texas school shooting

Three people have been killed and two left wounded after a shooting at an Indiana mall

Three killed in Indiana shopping Mall shooting 'before gunman killed by Good Samaritan'

Thousands of people on the beach in Margate, Kent yesterday. People are being advised to stay at home today

Britain's 'hottest day ever' kicks in with temperatures set to soar to 43C tomorrow

Jennifer Lopez has tied the knot with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck in Las Vegas three months after engagement

Rishi Sunak hit out at Liz Truss

Sunak brands Truss 'socialist' over tax cuts as Tory rivals clash in second TV showdown

The royal family has paid tribute to Camilla

Queen leads tributes to Camilla on her 75th birthday

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sri Lanka protests

Sri Lanka’s acting president declares state of emergency amid protests
Malaysian customs officials with the seized elephant tusks

Malaysian officials seize African elephant tusks and pangolin scales worth £15m
Families of shooting victims listen to the investigative committee release its report

Damning report and new footage shows chaos of Uvalde school shooting response
Firefighter

France fights spreading wildfires as heatwave fries Europe

Roman Polanski

US judge reneged on Polanski plea deal, says former prosecutor
Funeral of girl killed in attack

EU foreign ministers focus on tightening Russia sanctions

Draupadi Murmu

Tribal leader set to be elected Indian President

Grieving woman

‘Egregiously poor’ decisions as 376 officers rushed to Uvalde scene, report says
Thai protests

Thai pro-democracy activists hit by spyware, researchers claim
Swiss glacier

Berlin hosts talks on climate change challenge

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Low income families will receive a direct payment from today

Cost of living payments: When is the £326 due and which households qualify?
Mr Lewis said he was confident that Nadhim Zahawi would advance to the next stage of the leadership contest

Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet
The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Angela Rayner takes aim at Boris Johnson over Chequers 'booze-up'

Angela Rayner takes aim at Boris Johnson over Chequers 'booze-up'
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 17/7 | Watch again

'Up to 10,000 excess deaths' should be anticipated during heatwave - Ex-Govt Chief Scientist

'Up to 10,000 excess heatwave deaths' should be anticipated - Ex-Govt Chief Scientist
Tory leadership hopeful Tugendhat: 'I'm running to give people a choice'

Tory leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat: 'I'm running to give people a choice'
Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs
The Agenda: Episode 4 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and Rosena Allin-Khan

The Agenda: Episode 5 - Nick Ferrari, Rosena Allin-Khan and Mark Harper
Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares

Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares
'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs

'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs
Tory MP backs Penny Mourdant for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV

Tory MP backs Penny Mordaunt for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV show

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London