Breaking News

Fresh hosepipe ban for Kent and Sussex after 'extreme weather conditions' triggers record dry spell

3 August 2022, 07:17 | Updated: 3 August 2022, 08:54

More hosepipe bans are expected to be announced
More hosepipe bans are expected to be announced. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

A new hosepipe ban has been imposed on Kent and Sussex after a water company was left with "no choice" but to tighten usage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

South East Water's ban stops customers using hosepipes or sprinklers to water their gardens, clean their cars or to fill up ponds and pools.

It will take effect from August 12.

"This has been a time of extreme weather conditions across the UK," a statement said.

"Official figures show this is the driest July on record since 1935 and the period between November 2021 and July 2022 has been the driest eight-month stint since 1976.

"During July in the South East, we have only seen 8 percent of average rainfall for the month, and the long term forecast for August and September is for similar weather.

"The demand for water this summer has broken all previous records, including the Covid lockdown heatwave.

Read more: Millions of Brits could face £1,000 fines as water companies impose hosepipe ban

"We have been producing an additional 120 million litres of water a day to supply our customers, which is the equivalent of supplying a further four towns the size of Maidstone or Eastbourne, daily."

Another provider, Southern Water, has imposed a ban that begins on Friday and it has urged people to "gently remind" neighbours or loved ones about the ban in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight if they are seen using hosepipes or water features.

South East Water, which has 2.2 million customers across Kent, Sussex, Surrey, Berkshire and Hampshire, had previously warned it might need to "impose more formal bans".

Thames and South West may also introduce restrictions in the weeks to come, The Telegraph said, while Portsmouth and Wessex are not planning such measures.

Southern said it would initially talk to anyone reported to the firm for flouting the hosepipe ban but said they could end up facing a fine of up to £1,000.

South East England has endured its worst dry spell on record
South East England has endured its worst dry spell on record. Picture: Getty

Water firms want to ensure there is enough supply for essential use after hot weather and England's intense dry spell.

An Environment Agency spokesman previously said: "Southern Water’s announcement of a temporary-use ban for its customers in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight is one of many measures they and other water companies should consider to reduce unnecessary use of water and protect customer supplies and the environment."

The South East and central southern England saw only 5mm of rain in July while East Anglia got just 5.4mm, provisional Met Office figures show – the lowest since records started in 1836.

England nationally saw an average of 23.1mm, the lowest for July since 1935.

The Government met with water businesses and farming organisations for more emergency talks on dealing with potential drought conditions on Tuesday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Archie's parents have made one final plea before his life support is turned off

Archie's final hours: Last ditch legal bid to save 'brain damaged' boy as family hold vigil at bedside

Chinese officials shared images from social media site Weibo of the Chinese military drills

China vows ‘consequences’ and deploys warships in show of might near Taiwan after Pelosi visit

Coleen Rooney won the Wagatha Christie case over Rebekah Vardy

'I called Coleen and said what the f*** is this': Vardy speaks out after Wagatha defeat

Petrol companies have been accused of keeping prices high.

Petrol companies ‘keeping prices high despite falling wholesale costs’, warns RAC

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are facing off in the Tory leadership race

Tory leadership vote delayed by 'hacking fears'

Liz Truss has widened her lead over rival Rishi Sunak.

Liz Truss widens Tory lead over Rishi Sunak despite U-turn over civil service pay cuts

Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan

Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan branded 'extremely dangerous' by China

Dean Kronsbein.

British millionaire mask mogul Dean Kronbein named as victim of Italian yacht crash

Drivers will no longer be able to park on some roads in the Lake District.

Lake District slaps parking ban on holidaymakers to crackdown on congestion 'chaos'

Three British men are to stand trial in a Russian-backed court accused of being Ukrainian mercenaries

Three British men to stand trial in Russia-backed separatist court accused of being mercenaries

Police have issued a warning after seizing 'a large quantity of illegal drugs'

Police issue warning as woman dies after taking 'particularly strong' diazepam tablets

Jeremy Corbyn has criticised the UK and the West for supplying Ukraine with weapons, saying “pouring arms in” will only “prolong and exaggerate” the war.

Jeremy Corbyn criticises UK for sending weapons to Ukraine and 'prolonging' Russia's invasion

Met officers have been warned to stop stripping at London's Heaven nightclub

Met police officers ordered to stop stripping at London nightclub's 'porn idol' events

Archie Battersbee's parents lose Supreme Court bid

Archie Battersbee's mum slams 'execution' as 12-year-old's life support to be stopped today

A man has been charged by the Metropolitan Police after the incident on Christmas Day

Man caught at Windsor Castle with crossbow charged with treason and intent to injure the Queen

A coroner has found Jamal Edwards died after alcohol and cocaine consumption

Music mogul Jamal Edwards died from cardiac arrest after cocaine and drinking session, inquest finds

Latest News

See more Latest News

Turkey Ukraine Grain

Cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain awaits inspection off Turkey

Election 2022 Abortion Kansas

Kansas voters protect abortion rights in post-Roe referendum

n this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen arrive for a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan

Nancy Pelosi says US will not abandon Taiwan as China protests

Yemen

UN says Yemen’s warring sides agree to renew existing truce

Nancy Pelosi

US speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan amid rising tensions with China

Mukhtar Robow

Somalia names former al-Shabab deputy as government minister

The Razoni starts its journey

Bad weather in Black Sea slows down first Ukrainian grain shipment

Beijing 'masses tanks on beaches' opposite Taiwan

Beijing 'masses tanks on beaches' opposite Taiwan ahead of Nancy Pelosi’s arrival in Taipei
Princess Charlotte watched the Commonwealth Games with her parents on Tuesday

Cheeky Princess Charlotte pulls faces as she makes surprise Commonwealth Games appearance

Pakistan Monsoon Rains

Pakistan army general and five others killed in helicopter crash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/08 | Watch again

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/08 | Watch again

Swarbrick on Sunday

Swarbrick On Sunday 31/7 | Watch again

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments.

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

Tory party co-chair looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

Tory party co-chairman looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

'Is he doing a good job?'Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

'Is he doing a good job?' Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London