Breaking News

Fresh hosepipe ban for Kent and Sussex after 'extreme weather conditions' triggers record dry spell

More hosepipe bans are expected to be announced. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

A new hosepipe ban has been imposed on Kent and Sussex after a water company was left with "no choice" but to tighten usage.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

South East Water's ban stops customers using hosepipes or sprinklers to water their gardens, clean their cars or to fill up ponds and pools.

It will take effect from August 12.

"This has been a time of extreme weather conditions across the UK," a statement said.

"Official figures show this is the driest July on record since 1935 and the period between November 2021 and July 2022 has been the driest eight-month stint since 1976.

"During July in the South East, we have only seen 8 percent of average rainfall for the month, and the long term forecast for August and September is for similar weather.

"The demand for water this summer has broken all previous records, including the Covid lockdown heatwave.

Read more: Millions of Brits could face £1,000 fines as water companies impose hosepipe ban

"We have been producing an additional 120 million litres of water a day to supply our customers, which is the equivalent of supplying a further four towns the size of Maidstone or Eastbourne, daily."

Another provider, Southern Water, has imposed a ban that begins on Friday and it has urged people to "gently remind" neighbours or loved ones about the ban in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight if they are seen using hosepipes or water features.

South East Water, which has 2.2 million customers across Kent, Sussex, Surrey, Berkshire and Hampshire, had previously warned it might need to "impose more formal bans".

Thames and South West may also introduce restrictions in the weeks to come, The Telegraph said, while Portsmouth and Wessex are not planning such measures.

Southern said it would initially talk to anyone reported to the firm for flouting the hosepipe ban but said they could end up facing a fine of up to £1,000.

South East England has endured its worst dry spell on record. Picture: Getty

Water firms want to ensure there is enough supply for essential use after hot weather and England's intense dry spell.

An Environment Agency spokesman previously said: "Southern Water’s announcement of a temporary-use ban for its customers in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight is one of many measures they and other water companies should consider to reduce unnecessary use of water and protect customer supplies and the environment."

The South East and central southern England saw only 5mm of rain in July while East Anglia got just 5.4mm, provisional Met Office figures show – the lowest since records started in 1836.

England nationally saw an average of 23.1mm, the lowest for July since 1935.

The Government met with water businesses and farming organisations for more emergency talks on dealing with potential drought conditions on Tuesday.