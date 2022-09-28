Buyers' dreams 'go up' in smoke: Starmer's mortgage warning as homeowners 'face paying thousands more each year'

28 September 2022, 06:30 | Updated: 28 September 2022, 08:10

Homeowners have told of their fears over looming interest rate rises
Homeowners have told of their fears over looming interest rate rises. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Sir Keir Starmer today told LBC he is "very concerned" about the rise in mortgage rates and revealed his own mortgage repayments have gone up by "a few hundred pounds".

He said his sister, a care worker, was struggling with energy bills with only a “small amount of money left in the bank.”

He said the government’s actions on the economy were “outside the normal to-and-fro of politics," adding the mortgage situation was causing “high anxiety” for millions of people and that the Tories have “lost control of the economy.”

His comments come after banking experts warned homeowners face mortgage chaos with fears interest rates could reach 5.5pc by November.

Hundreds of mortgage deals have been pulled from the market in a scramble following the Chancellor’s mini-budget last week.

Experts have said they fear interest rates could rise to six per cent next year and that the Bank of England could announce another 1.5pc rise by November.

Halifax, Virgin Money, HSBC, Santander, and Skipton are all among banks that have pulled deals in the past two days.

Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill said yesterday: “We have all seen recent significant fiscal news. That has had significant market consequences as well as significant implications.”

Read more: Chancellor urged to rethink tax plans as IMF issues unprecedented attack saying they will ‘increase inequality’

Read more: Truss and Kwarteng's mini-Budget blamed for huge Labour poll surge over Conservatives

Speaking at the International Monetary Policy Forum, he said: “In the context of the rebalancing of the market environment and in anticipation of looser fiscal policy, it is hard not to conclude that this will require a significant monetary policy response. Let me leave it there.”

Around 1.8m fixed rate mortgages are due to expire next year.

For a homeowner with a £200,000 two-year fixed mortgage, their £800 monthly interest payment will increase to £1,103 if interest rates rise to 3.25 per cent as expected by the end of this year, meaning homeowners need to find an extra £3,156 a year, according to AJ Bell.

If rates rise to six per cent, this will jump to £1,408 a month or an extra £7,296 a year.

The IMF has issued an unprecedented statement criticising the UK tax plans, urging a re-think and saying they will ‘increase inequality.’

An IMF spokesperson said: “We are closely monitoring recent economic developments in the UK and are engaged with the authorities. 

“Given elevated inflation pressures in many countries, including the UK, we do not recommend large and untargeted fiscal packages at this juncture, as it is important that fiscal policy does not work at cross purposes to monetary policy.”

Homeowner already struggling in the cost of living crisis face further pressure, and first time buyers will face average mortgage bills of £1,100 per month.

One wrote online: “My mortgage has been at 2% fixed for five years. It ends next June. I am so scared. I think we may end up homeless.

Another wrote: “I am so scared. I am a single mum with children and foster children and can’t afford the mortgage if the interest rates go up any more. Low salary but working extra hours to cover costs and now even those won’t be enough. Help!!!”

The pound steadied in early trading in Asian markets on Tuesday as it recovered ground slightly. 

Sterling sat around around 1.08 dollars by 7am, but economists have warned it could still fall to parity with the dollar this year for the first time.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Starmer has criticised the Labour MP's comments

'She will be dealt with': Starmer slams Rupa Huq over 'racist' comments about Chancellor

Sir Keir Starmer said today that 'change is in the air'

Government 'made an absolute mess of the economy and change is in the air,' Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC

Kwasi Kwarteng is under pressure to U-turn on his tax plans after the International Monetary Fund issued an extraordinary statement urging him to "reevaluate"

Chancellor urged to rethink tax plans as IMF issues unprecedented attack saying they will ‘increase inequality’

David Norris (left), one of Stephen Lawrence's (right) killers, is believed to have acquired a phone in prison and has been sending selfies to people on the outside

Stephen Lawrence's murderer 'acquired phone in prison and sent selfies from cell bragging about brutal killing'

A police scene at Cadzow Glen park in Hamilton where the body of Amber Gibson was discovered

Man, 20, accused of beating and sexually assaulting his 16-year-old sister before disposing of her body

55mph winds are set to hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland

Autumn's 'heaviest rain and strongest winds' set to hit the UK on Friday

Royal Mail workers will strike over a number of busy periods including Cyber Monday and Black Friday

Royal Mail workers to strike for another 19 days including over Cyber Monday and in run-up to Christmas

'I'm John Prescott in a skirt': Angela Rayner says there will be 'trouble' if Keir Starmer does not make her deputy PM

'I'm John Prescott in a skirt': Angela Rayner says there will be 'trouble' if Keir Starmer does not make her deputy PM

Sussex Police have sparked fury after defending a transgender paedophile

Fury as Sussex Police defend trans paedophile who was jailed for sexually abusing seven children

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng leaving Downing Street

Kwasi Kwarteng 'confident' after mini-budget as Bank of England Chief warns of ‘significant’ response

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer says they would launch Great British Energy in their first year of government

'Great British Energy': Starmer pledges new nationalised firm to bring down bills

Angela Rayner told Andrew Marr comments made by Rupa Huq were "unacceptable"

'I don't know what was going on in her mind': Rayner brands Rupa Huq's comments about Chancellor 'unacceptable'

Three mystery leaks were discovered in the pipeline networks

Fears of sabotage after Russia's Nord Stream gas pipeline hit by three 'unprecedented' explosions

Kier Starmer

Read in full: Kier Starmer speech at Labour conference

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra receives the award on stage of Eurovision Song Contest Final.

Liverpool and Glasgow will fight it out to host Eurovision 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton in Anglesey

William ditches royal investiture ceremony as Prince and Princess of Wales return to work in Anglesey

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sea disturbance

EU chief vows retaliation if gas pipeline damage is sabotage

Anthony John Graziano

California murder suspect and teenage daughter killed in shootout

Capitol Riot

Capitol rioter branded ‘one-man wrecking ball’ jailed for seven years

Europe Pipelines

Seismic network registers two explosions near Russian gas pipeline leaks

Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince named prime minister

Hurricane Ian satellite image

Cuba without electricity after hurricane hammers power grid

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the United Nations Security Council by video

Zelensky: No talks with Putin if Ukrainian land is annexed

(PA)

Woman hit by train while in police car is out of hospital

Russia Ukraine

Pro-Moscow officials say occupied areas have voted to join Russia

Biden

Biden’s strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/09/2022 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/09| Watch again

Iain Dale Cross Queestion 27/09/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 27/09 | Watch again

SF

LBC Caller: 'I live in fear of the police needing to help me...I don't trust them'

Lord Grade

OFCOM's Lord Grade: 'tech companies have got to take responsibility' for their part in Molly Russel's death
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/09| Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 26/09

Cross Question with Iain Dale | 26/09 | Watch again

nat-west

Columnist sparks backlash for warning that ‘men are becoming more and more like women’

James O'Brien

James O'Brien: 'The people in power are arguing with each other over immigration.'

The Shadow Chancellor was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Shadow Chancellor slams Truss and Kwarteng like ‘gamblers in a casino’, as pound hits record low
'I sing our anthem every morning': Owen Jones and Alastair Campbell answer quickfire questions from David Lammy

'I sing our anthem every morning': Owen Jones and Alastair Campbell answer quickfire questions from David Lammy

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London