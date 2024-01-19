'I can’t afford to buy food': Mother confronts mayor of London saying Ulez is leaving her in debt

Sadiq Khan was confronted on LBC today by a mother struggling with the cost of Ulez. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

A mother has accused the London Mayor of leaving her in ‘perpetual debt’ because of the Ulez charge, saying it takes up all of her disposable income.

Sarah, from Croydon, spoke to Sadiq Khan on LBC this morning where she said all of her extra money is being swallowed up by the £12.50 daily fee for driving an older car in the capital.

She told Mr Khan that she was evicted from her home under a no fault eviction which had left her in “perpetual debt.”

She said she had been moved to temporary accommodation and where previously at the end of the month after bills, she had £300-£400 to spend, now every single month her finances are “wiped out before I even start my month?” because of Ulez fees.

Caller Sarah confronts Sadiq Khan

“I’m waiting for pay day just to buy milk,” she said.

“People like me are left out of the equation because the council says I earn too much.”

Mr Khan said: “We have got a housing crisis across the country. We are spending more money on benefits than bricks and mortar.

“The housing benefit has not increased with the rent for a number of years.

He urged her to seek information about the scrappage scheme for her car to avoid Ulez fees.

On her housing situation the Mayor said: “You should only be evicted if there’s a good reason for a landlord to evict you."

Sarah came back: “You mention the scrappage scheme. For the scrappage scheme they only give you £2,000. £2,000 is not going to buy me a Ulez car.

“With respect, it does,” said the Mayor. “I’m desperately sorry for the plight you are facing.”

“I’ve still got £3,000 left on the car that I have. I don’t know what I’m supposed to do. I can’t get a new car because I can’t afford it,” Sarah said.

Mr Khan urged her to speak to her finance company to discuss her options.

Sarah was advised to speak to her council to discuss what options are available to her on whether she’s missing any benefits she may be entitled to.

She was also encouraged by the Mayor to see what options were open to her on replacing her car with one that is Ulez compliant - perhaps by selling the vehicle in order to pay off the outstanding finance and then look at buying a new car.

“Generally speaking, a petrol car that is newer than 2005 is Ulez compliant. People think they’ve got to buy an electric car or a hybrid car or a new car but that’s not the case,” Mr Khan said.

Mr Khan announced today that TfL fares will be frozen until March next years to help Londoners with the cost of transport.

Mr Khan said: "While people across the country face another hike in their rail fares, I simply wasn't prepared to stand by and see TfL customers face a similar hike.

"This is the fifth fares freeze I've done since becoming mayor, making transport in our city 21% cheaper than it would have been had fares risen by inflation.

"This shows that whenever I can freeze fares, I do so.

"As we continue building a fairer, greener and more prosperous London for everyone, making public transport more affordable and appealing will continue to be a key part of my plan."