Mother jailed for selling daughter to 'predatory' paedophile, 38, in 'harrowing' sex case - as police appeal to victims

By Danielle de Wolfe

A mother who sold her 15-year-old daughter to a "predatory" paedophile for the purposes of sexual abuse has been jailed alongside the predator involved in the deal.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, repeatedly sold her daughter to 38-year-old Ferdous Ahmad between November 2023 and March 2024.

Police began their investigation in March 2024 after receiving a tip-off that Ahmad was in sexual contact with a teenage girl.

Officers quickly established that Ahmad had been sexually abusing the teen, with the Met confirming the woman was regularly selling her daughter to the paedophile in order for him to abuse her.

Both Ahmad and the mother were sentenced on Monday, after the pair were found guilty of a string of offences at Snaresbrook Crown Court in September of this year.

Ahmad, of Queensbridge Road, Brixton, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday.

The abuser was found guilty on two counts of sexual assault, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and sexual communication with a child.

The woman, from Tower Hamlets, was sentenced to five years in prison following her conviction on two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Ahmad was also issued with a Sexual harm Prevention Order and Restraining Order.

Police are now concerned that Ahmad may have sexually abused other young children, with the force now appealing for victims and witnesses to come forward.

Detective Constable Matthew Cranston, from Central East Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: 'This has been a truly harrowing experience for the child and I am glad that both people involved have received appropriate prison sentences.

'We remain seriously concerned about the predatory nature of Ahmad's offending in this case.

'If you recognise him and have a specific concern about his interaction with a child, please get in touch with us on 101, contact @MetCC on X, or make a report on the Met's website.'