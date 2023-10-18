Mother died after choking during marshmallow eating contest at rugby club, inquest hears

Natalie Buss choked to death on marshmallows at Beddau Rugby Club, near Pontypridd. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

A mum died following an incident at a rugby club after she took part in a competition to fit marshmallows into her mouth, an inquest has heard

Natalie Buss, 37, collapsed and died at the event at Beddau RFC in Rhondda Cynon Taf earlier this month.

Mrs Buss had been invited on stage to take part, and collapsed in a corridor outside after filling her mouth with marshmallows, which participants were competing to stuff as many as possible in their mouths.

Natalie Buss. Picture: social media

An inquest opening at Pontypridd coroners court heard CPR was carried out as horrified eyewitnesses realised she was choking.

Paramedics were called to the scene but Mrs Buss couldn't be saved. The hearing on Wednesday heard Mrs Buss' husband was called to identify her the following day, with a post-mortem carried at Glamorgan Hospital.

Coroner for South Wales Central, Patricia Morgan, said there was "reason to believe her death was unnatural in nature".Ms Morgan adjourned the inquest for further investigations to be carried out.

She said: "I take the opportunity to express my condolences to the family of Natalie Louise Buss at this tragic time."

Flowers were left at the scene following the tragic event as the rugby club issued a statement saying staff were "nothing less than devastated"