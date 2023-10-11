Tributes paid after mother choked to death during marshmallow eating challenge at Rugby club

Natalie Buss died at the rugby club fundraising event. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid to a mother who choked to death during a marshmallow eating challenge at a rugby club in Wales.

Natalie Buss collapsed and died on Saturday night during a bingo fundraiser near Pontypridd, South Wales.

Beddau RFC paid tribute to a “wonderful wife, mother and daughter” in a statement, adding they had lost a “very dear friend.”

South Wales police is investigating.

Beddau RFC said: "The club and the Beddau community are heartbroken.

"On Saturday night we lost a very dear friend who will be sadly missed.

"Everybody associated with Beddau RFC and within the community are nothing less than devastated at the weekend's tragic accident and we struggle to comprehend the sense of loss people are feeling.

"This said, we must acknowledge that our loss pales into insignificance in comparison to the loss of a lady who was a wonderful wife, mother and daughter to what was an absolutely tragic turn of events.

"As a club we send out our sincerest, heartfelt condolences to all the family, the close friends and to all those that this has so badly impacted - you are all in our thoughts today."

Local MP, Alex Davies-Jones, posted online that she was "really sad to read this awful news".

"My heart goes out to all those affected and my thoughts are with their family and friends.”

It is understood Natalie, 37, had won a game of bingo and was invited onto the stage for a party game challenge where she tried to cram as many marshmallows into her mouth as possible.

Witnesses said she was laughing when she suddenly collapsed, however she could not be saved.

The fundraiser was for the club’s under 10’s team who Natalie’s eldest boy plays for.

A witness said: “She was laughing at the same time and it was like she sucked the marshmallows further into her mouth. One minute everyone was enjoying themselves and whooping, the next she was on the floor. It was dreadful to watch.”