Dramatic footage shows the moment car bursts into flames inside Luton Airport car park, damaging 1,200 cars

Video has emerged showing the moment a car burst into flames at a Luton Airport car park - leading to a massive fire that caused part of it to collapse and leaving hundreds of cars damaged.

After the fire raged all night, emergency workers eventually managed to extinguish the blaze earlier today.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue posted online earlier today: "Crews have controlled and extinguished the fire at Luton Airport.

"Four crews and an aerial appliance remain at the scene. All flights are suspended until 3pm. If you have a flight leaving before 3pm, please do not travel. Please avoid the area owing to severe traffic delays."

Onlookers took to social media to share pictures and video of the inferno. Robson O'Reardon posted: “Looks like the whole car park has just fallen down through the flames!”

One owner of a van parked in the car park told LBC he was waiting to see whether he would be taking his vehicle home "in an ashtray".

Fire Chief Andy Hopkins said today that the fire was started by a single diesel car.

Videos have emerged on social media appearing to show how the fire started.

One clip shows a fire breaking out underneath a 4X4 vehicle. A second shocking clip shows the flames in the distance, before suddenly the ceiling of the car park caves in, causing a huge fireball.

Four firefighters who helped at the scene and one member of airport staff were admitted to Luton and Dunstable Hospital, suffering from smoke inhalation following the incident.

Another patient was discharged at the scene.

As many as 1,200 vehicles are believed to have been damaged in the fire, with one LBC caller, Chris Meacey, saying: “I’m either taking [my van] home in an ashtray or I’m driving it home.”

Mr Maecy had parked his vehicle on the first floor of the Luton Airport car park.

Another LBC caller, Russell Taylor, 41, saw the car park go up in flames after flying to Luton from Edinburgh.

He said: "The speed in which the fire took hold was incredible."

"There were a couple of fire engines with a car ablaze on the upper floor of the car park at just after 9pm.

"A few minutes later most of the upper floor was alight, car alarms were going off with loud explosions from cars going up in flames.”

A 9.30am update by Luton Airport on X read: "Emergency services remain on the scene following last night's fire in Terminal Car Park 2.

"Our priority remains supporting the emergency services and the safety of our passengers and staff. Therefore, we have now taken the decision to suspend all flights until 3pm on Wednesday 11th October.”

Bedfordshire fire service were called to the scene late Tuesday night, declaring it a “major incident”

As many as 140 flights could be cancelled with at least 25,000 seeing their travel plans affected.

Luton Airpot advised passengers “not to travel to the airport at this time”.