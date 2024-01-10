Exclusive

Police officers asked if their force is Conservative or Labour, as inspectors raise alarm at MPs’ interference

10 January 2024, 14:25 | Updated: 10 January 2024, 14:44

Steve Hartshorn said he has been raising concerns about political interference in policing for a while,
Steve Hartshorn said he has been raising concerns about political interference in policing for a while,. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Fraser Knight.

Police inspectors have warned political comments on how officers act are leading to some people asking police if their force is a Conservative or Labour one.

In a letter to the Home Secretary, the chief inspector of constabulary raised the alarm at regular interference by MPs in the operational independence of police forces.

Andy Cooke, the chief inspector said: "Most senior officers told us that they regularly receive contact from local MPs who ask them to take some sort of action.

"MPs are perfectly entitled to make representations about issues affecting their constituents but MPs shouldn’t seek to interfere with the operational independence of the police.

"In one example, we were told of an MP implying that a more senior political figure would become involved if a particular action was not taken."

The government describes operational independence as a "fundamental principle of British policing".

Home Office documents make clear that the independence should be "protected absolutely" to allow police to act "without fear or favour".

Steve Hartshorn, chair of police staff association the Police Federation of England and Wales, told LBC he’s been raising concerns about political interference in policing for a while, as he welcomed the early findings from the inspectorate.

"There’s no place for political interference in policing and if that’s a concern that the public has - that [officers] are being politically swayed and not independent - that causes more problems down the line because policing is supposed to be apolitical.

"We’re not there to do the job of politicians.

"It feels like the line has become increasingly blurred. Politicians might say something and not realise the impact that might have. Leave the policing to police officers."

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman
Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman. Picture: Alamy

The former home secretary, Suella Braverman, stirred up controversy when she published an article in the Times, which wasn’t approved by Number 10, claiming police forces are biased in their response to protests.

At the time, she wanted more to be done to stop weekly pro-Palestinian marches through London, which she declared ‘hate marches’.

She was then accused of fuelling far-right violence when protesters appeared by the Cenotaph on Armistice Day to ‘protect’ it from the march, calling for an end to fighting in Gaza.

Ms Braverman had commissioned a review by the inspectorate to explore activism and impartiality in policing.

In his letter updating now-Home Secretary James Cleverly on its progress, Mr Cooke added: "Recent events concerning the policing of protests have highlighted the need for greater understanding as to what is meant by the term “operational independence".

LBC has contacted the Home Office for a response.

