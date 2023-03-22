Murder investigation underway after man 'stabbed in the heart' in north London

Stefan Stelian Moraru was found dead at the scene. Picture: Met Police

By Kieran Kelly

A murder investigation is underway after a Romanian national was stabbed in the heart in north London.

The body of Stefan Stelian Moraru, 44, was found on Chandos Avenue, Barnet, in the early hours of Monday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Moraru died from a single stab wound to the hear, according to a post-mortem that was held on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made, with police launching an appeal to witnesses in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John said: "I would like to appeal to any witnesses who were in the area of Chandos Avenue and Whetstone High Street, N20 on Sunday, 19 March at approximately 10.30pm.

"Our enquiries suggest there was a disturbance or altercation on Chandos Avenue at or about this time and we are seeking any witnesses to this.

"I am particularly interested in anyone who may have had a dashcam when travelling through either of these roads at the time."

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD968/20Mar, or call Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111.