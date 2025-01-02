Mystery over woman who vanished more than 50 years ago finally solved - as she's found alive and well

Sheila Fox. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Emma Soteriou

The mystery behind a woman who went missing more than 50 years ago has finally been solved.

Sheila Fox went missing from Coventry in 1972 when she was just 16 years old.

She had been living with her parents but was believed to be in a relationship with an older man, West Midlands Police said at the time.

They kept an "open mind" over her whereabouts but were unable trace her for decades.

Last week, the force issued a fresh appeal, after discovering a single photo of Sheila from around the time of her disappearance.

Within hours of it being released, members of the public got in touch with information leading to her.

Sheila was confirmed to be safe and well and living in another part of the country.

Detective Sergeant Jenna Shaw, from the Cold Case Investigation Team, said: "We're absolutely delighted to have found Sheila after more than five decades.

"We searched through every piece of evidence we could find and managed to locate a photo of Sheila.

"We are a small team of officers and I'd like to recognise the work of DC Shaun Reeve, who managed to resolve this case with help from the public.

"Every missing person has a story, and their families and friends deserve to know what happened to them and, hopefully, be reunited with them."