Football club pays tribute with poignant poem to girl, 9, killed when tractor hit bike she was riding

A nine-year-old girl has died after a tractor and trailer hit the bike she was riding on, with tributes pouring in for her after her death.

Naomi Sarah Ferrans from New Cumnock in the south-west Scottish county of Ayrshire was hit by the tractor shortly after midday on Monday.

Paramedics and police officers rushed to the scene of the collision, but Naomi died there.

A flood of tributes came in for Naomi after her death.

Naomi was a keen footballer and played for local side Cumnock Junior Girls FC. The club said Naomi's place in the team would "be open forever and a day" and issued a poem in tribute to her.

The poem read: "The gloves were on mostly every night

"The training her heart out was such a delight

"Red & white was her true colour

"But doned the Black & white like no other.

"Smiles galore as she saved every shot.

"Naomi wee pal you will be missed a lot.

"She had her own fans in her big cousin Sophie

"Watching her daily whilst in her glory

"Kicking a ball and shouting out loud

"Cheering her on, we were all very proud.

"You will always be with us, with every save

"Keep them gloves on you were very very brave.

"From your coach and your teammates we say sleep tight

"Not goodbye, not farewell, just out of sight!

"Your place will be open forever and a day

"Cumnock Juniors Girls we have no words to say

"Forever in our thoughts

"Naomi, No 19."

Other Scottish football clubs also sent messages of support after Naomi's death.

Ayr United Women and Girls added: "Deepest condolences from everyone at Ayr United."

Glasgow Girls and Women F.C. said: "Everyone at Glasgow Women’s & Girls Football Club would like to send our sincere condolences."

Hamilton Accies Women's Football Club said: "Please accept our condolences from everyone at Hamilton Academical. With such tragic news, our thoughts are with everyone at this time."

Greenock Morton FC said: "Our thoughts are with the Cumnock Juniors girls family and the immediate family of the girl. Football."

Local councillor Neill Watts said: "This is an absolutely awful tragedy to happen within our community."Words cannot express the feelings of sadness.

"I know the New Cumnock community is in deep shock and completely heartbroken by this incident.

"My thoughts and prayers with the family and the community in New Cumnock at this extremely difficult and emotional time."

Inspector Craig Beaver of Ayrshires road policing unit said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Naomi at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.

"I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us."

It is unclear what exactly happened, and officers are appealing for more information.

The road was closed from the time of the collision until about 8pm that evening.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1311 of 18 September, 2023.