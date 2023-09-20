Football club pays tribute with poignant poem to girl, 9, killed when tractor hit bike she was riding

20 September 2023, 08:11

Police Scotland/Facebook
Police Scotland/Facebook. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A nine-year-old girl has died after a tractor and trailer hit the bike she was riding on, with tributes pouring in for her after her death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Naomi Sarah Ferrans from New Cumnock in the south-west Scottish county of Ayrshire was hit by the tractor shortly after midday on Monday.

Paramedics and police officers rushed to the scene of the collision, but Naomi died there.

A flood of tributes came in for Naomi after her death.

Naomi was a keen footballer and played for local side Cumnock Junior Girls FC. The club said Naomi's place in the team would "be open forever and a day" and issued a poem in tribute to her.

Read more: 'Total disregard for the law': Cardiff crash survivor jailed for dangerous diving on same night of fatal collision

Read more: Tributes paid to 'beautiful' teen with 'the kindest heart' killed in crash one week before fulfilling childhood dream

Naomi Ferrans
Naomi Ferrans. Picture: Police Scotland

The poem read: "The gloves were on mostly every night

"The training her heart out was such a delight

"Red & white was her true colour

"But doned the Black & white like no other.

"Smiles galore as she saved every shot.

"Naomi wee pal you will be missed a lot.

"She had her own fans in her big cousin Sophie

"Watching her daily whilst in her glory

"Kicking a ball and shouting out loud

"Cheering her on, we were all very proud.

"You will always be with us, with every save

"Keep them gloves on you were very very brave.

"From your coach and your teammates we say sleep tight

"Not goodbye, not farewell, just out of sight!

"Your place will be open forever and a day

"Cumnock Juniors Girls we have no words to say

"Forever in our thoughts

"Naomi, No 19."

Her football club shared a poignant tribute
Her football club shared a poignant tribute. Picture: Facebook

Other Scottish football clubs also sent messages of support after Naomi's death.

Ayr United Women and Girls added: "Deepest condolences from everyone at Ayr United."

Glasgow Girls and Women F.C. said: "Everyone at Glasgow Women’s & Girls Football Club would like to send our sincere condolences."

Hamilton Accies Women's Football Club said: "Please accept our condolences from everyone at Hamilton Academical. With such tragic news, our thoughts are with everyone at this time."

Greenock Morton FC said: "Our thoughts are with the Cumnock Juniors girls family and the immediate family of the girl. Football."

Local councillor Neill Watts said: "This is an absolutely awful tragedy to happen within our community."Words cannot express the feelings of sadness.

"I know the New Cumnock community is in deep shock and completely heartbroken by this incident.

"My thoughts and prayers with the family and the community in New Cumnock at this extremely difficult and emotional time."

Inspector Craig Beaver of Ayrshires road policing unit said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Naomi at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.

"I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us."

It is unclear what exactly happened, and officers are appealing for more information.

The road was closed from the time of the collision until about 8pm that evening.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1311 of 18 September, 2023.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The dog attack was caught on camera

CCTV captures shocking moment dog leaps and attacks man leaving him with arm injuries as car drives into animal

The Home Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

'We've done well to stand up the barge': Home Secretary defends use of 'safe' Bibby Stockholm

Exclusive
Children as young as three are being prayed upon online.

Children as young as three preyed upon online as Braverman attacks Facebook plans to 'go dark' detecting child abuse

Ken Livingstone has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

Former Mayor of London Ken Livingstone diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease

Breaking
UK inflation unexpectedly fell in August

UK inflation falls to 6.7% despite fuel price hikes

The Home Secretary has urged Meta not to "go dark" on detecting online child abuse

Suella Braverman urges Meta not to 'go dark' detecting online child abuse

UN General Assembly

Russia is weaponising food, energy and children in war on Ukraine, says Zelensky

Sexual Misconduct Danny Masterson Divorce

Wife of Danny Masterson files for divorce after actor’s rape sentence

The TV presenters were left in fits of laughter over the joke.

Australian TV presenters left stunned after schoolboy’s joke that ‘never should have been aired’

Consultants and junior doctors are set to walk out together for the first time today.

‘Lives will be lost’: Lord Winston tells LBC as NHS consultants and junior doctors walk out in first ever joint strike

The pair have finally settled their divorce.

Kevin Costner and estranged wife Christine Baumgartner settle divorce after months of legal battles as prenup enforced

Belgium Kosovo Serbia

EU urges Serbia and Kosovo to respect pledges after meeting ends in acrimony

Tropical Weather

Hurricane Nigel strengthens as it moves over Atlantic

Argentina ESMA World Heritage Site

Argentina’s former detention site added to Unesco World Heritage list

The popular filling could help reduce the chances of developing the disease.

One of UK’s favourite sandwich fillings ‘lowers risk of developing dementia’ - how often does it appear in your diet?

Israel Palestinians

Israel shuts down main crossing with Gaza after violence at border

Latest News

See more Latest News

FTX Bankman Fried Parents

FTX accuses Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents of syphoning millions from company

The bill will become law after several delays over the years.

UK to be ‘safest place in the world to be online’ as Online Safety Bill to become law - but what does it mean?
People Rihnna

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky reveal second child is a boy named Riot Rose

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the United Nations today

'Evil cannot be trusted': Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'weaponising food, children and AI' in United Nations address
The ban on sale of new petrol and diesel cars is expected to be pushed back from 2030 to 2035

Sunak insists UK remains committed to net zero by 2050 as he considers 'watering down' key climate pledges
Older Deaths Texas

Man accused in deaths of 22 elderly women in Texas killed in prison by cellmate

UN Colombia

Colombian leader warns UN humanity is making itself extinct

Biden

Biden urges world leaders to stand up to Russia over Ukraine

Lord Winston warned of the 'corrosive' effect of strikes in the NHS

'Lives will be lost': Labour peer Lord Winston warns of 'unnecessary grief' caused by doctors' strikes
Another heatwave is on the way

Exact date UK to bask in 'wall-to-wall sunshine' as September temperature record 'could be broken'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate laughed as she tried on a lifejacket on a visit to a Naval base

Giggling Kate tries on lifejacket as she gets stuck into new role on visit to Navy base

The man was arrested in the Royal Mews, near Buckingham Palace

Man, 25, arrested at Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace after climbing over wall in early hours
Meghan and Harry posed with restaurant staff during their night out after attending the Invictus Games

Inside Prince Harry's 39th birthday at traditional German restaurant in Dusseldorf as Invictus Games draws to a close

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The joint doctors strike on Wednesday is 'a moment in history', Andrew Marr said.

Andrew Marr: First ever joint doctors' strikes are an ‘immensely worrying’ moment in history that will cause ‘real harm’
Brook House

Sangita Myska links attitude of political leaders to 'toxic culture' revealed at immigration removal centre
James O'Brien appalled by proposal that doctors could be forced of picket lines

James O'Brien appalled by doctors set to be 'forced off picket lines'

Ben Kentish and Danny Blanchflower

'Incompetent clown': Economics Professor lambasts Liz Truss' Institute for Government speech
Nick Ferrari/Tulip Siddiq HS2

'Shrouded in secrecy': Labour's Shadow Economic Secretary insists they cannot commit to HS2 without knowing full costs
Sangita and Labour MP

'Why won't Labour commit to ending it!': Sangita Myska grills Labour MP over House of Lords reform
'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10

'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10
Nick Ferrari speaks to best friend of Joanna Brown

Best friend of mother bludgeoned to death by pilot husband expresses fear to Nick Ferrari over his release
It's a high stakes game for Yousaf.

Scottish independence is a high stakes game for Humza Yousaf - but it's a price he may be willing to pay
JOB on NHS waiting lists

'Absolutely breathtaking': James O'Brien reacts to Rishi Sunak blaming junior doctors for NHS waiting lists

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit