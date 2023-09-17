Tributes paid to 'beautiful' teen with 'the kindest heart' killed in crash one week before fulfilling childhood dream

17 September 2023, 21:09

Tributes paid to 'beautiful' teen with 'the kindest heart' killed in crash one week before fulfilling childhood dream
Tributes paid to 'beautiful' teen with 'the kindest heart' killed in crash one week before fulfilling childhood dream. Picture: LBC / Instagram / GoFundMe

By Danielle DeWolfe

Tributes have been paid to a student described as the "most beautiful" teenager after she was tragically killed in a car crash one week before fulfilling her childhood dream.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hallie Mae Colquhoun, 18, was on the brink of opening her own dance studio when she died following a fatal collision with an oncoming car just after 5.30pm on September 12.

The smash took place on Watford Road, West Haddon, in Corby, Northamptonshire - moments from the teenager's home.

Following her death, Hallie's mother, Emma Colquhoun, said that the family was "completely broken", describing how their "world fell apart" following the news.

The avid dancer on the brink of opening her dance studio Ignite Dance Space, the teenager was driving a black Fiat 500 when an oncoming white VW Tiguan SE collided with her vehicle.

Taking to instagram a matter of weeks ago, the teenager wrote "It’s official! Ignite Dance Space will be opening 20th September 2023 at the Priors Hall Park Community Centre❤️

"I have been waiting so long to share this news with everyone. For the last 6 months, I have been planning everything to do with Ignite. Ignite Dance Space is an environment where anybody, whatever their ability, can come along and learn to dance."

The avid dancer was driving a black Fiat 500 when an oncoming white VW Tiguan SE collided with her vehicle.
The avid dancer was driving a black Fiat 500 when an oncoming white VW Tiguan SE collided with her vehicle. Picture: LBC / Instagram

Describing her daughter as 'the most beautiful girl inside and out", Ms Colquhoun took to a GoFundMe page set up in her daughter's memory to describe the family's loss and pay an emotional tribute.

The page, which has a goal of raising £6,000, aims to "supplement anything that could go towards Hallie's send off, legacy, or memory".

Noting her daughter's grand plans for setting up her own dance studio, Ms Colquhoun wrote: "Last night our world fell apart when our beautiful baby girl was taken from us. 

Describing herself as "devastated beyond words", she went on to add that she was one of "the proudest parents" following her daughter's dreams.

Read more: Woman, 35, arrested on suspicion of murder after two people in their 70s 'presumed dead'

Read more: Horrific moment Italian 'Red Arrow' crashes into ground killing girl, 5, and leaving family with burns

"I never thought in a million years I would be writing something like this and did not want to put it on social media but as most of you know, Hallie was due to open her dance school next week and we feel this is the best way to get the message out to the parents and students. 

"I feel I owe it to Hallie to tell you all how amazing she is. The most beautiful girl inside and out, with the kindest heart ever. 

"She cares about everyone and family is everything to her. She's passionate, driven, determined and focused. 

"She had such big plans for Ignite Dance Space and put her heart and soul into creating something special.

"She is everything to us, a truly beautiful and special girl. We are so privileged to have had you for 18 years. 

"I just wish that we could wake up from this nightmare and have you back in our arms. We are the proudest parents and so fortunate that you're our girl. 

Describing her daughter as &squot;the most beautiful girl inside and out", Ms Colquhoun took to a GoFundMe page set up in her daughter&squot;s memory to describe the family&squot;s loss and pay an emotional tribute.
Describing her daughter as 'the most beautiful girl inside and out", Ms Colquhoun took to a GoFundMe page set up in her daughter's memory to describe the family's loss and pay an emotional tribute. Picture: LBC / Instagram

"We are all devastated beyond words and will never come to terms with losing you.'I would always tell Hallie that I love her more than life. Well yesterday our lives ended.

"No parent should have to go through this. Our hearts are completely broken

In a statement, the force said: "Shortly after 5.30pm Tuesday, September 12, a collision occurred between the driver of a black FIAT 500 and the driver of a white VW Tiguan SE travelling in the opposite direction.

"Sadly, the driver of the FIAT, a young woman from Corby, died at the scene. 

Tributes paid to 'beautiful' teen with 'the kindest heart' killed in crash one week before fulfilling childhood dream
Tributes paid to 'beautiful' teen with 'the kindest heart' killed in crash one week before fulfilling childhood dream. Picture: LBC / Instagram

"The front seat passenger in the Tiguan sustained serious injuries and was taken to the University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage of the collision'.

"Anyone with information is asked to email CollisionAppeals@northants.police.uk or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Italy Migration Europe

EU pledges crackdown on ‘brutal’ migrant smuggling during visit to overwhelmed Italian island

Germany Climate Protests

Climate activists spray Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate with orange paint

Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene in The Nun 2

The Nun 2 narrowly edges out A Haunting In Venice over quiet weekend in cinemas

Rain batters Britain with Exeter Airport flooded and cars left submerged as half a month's rain falls in a single day

Rain batters Britain with Exeter Airport flooded and cars submerged after warning half a month's rain may fall in a single day
Freddie Flintoff’s ‘final words’ before horror Top Gear crash revealed as show looks unlikely to return

Freddie Flintoff’s ‘final words’ before horror Top Gear crash revealed as show looks unlikely to return

Erika Alexander and Jeffrey Wright in a scene from American Fiction

American Fiction wins People’s Choice award at Toronto Film Festival

A man has been airlifted to hospital and two other women hospitalised after being surrounded and set upon by a heard of cattle on a picturesque UK beach.

Man airlifted to hospital and two women injured after being encircled and attacked by a herd of cows on UK beach

Modern architecture stands above the medieval ritual bath discovered in 2007 in Erfurt, Germany

Medieval Jewish buildings in Germany named as World Heritage Site

Exeter Airport shut after water floods terminal building grounding flights

Exeter Airport closed after floodwater engulfs terminal building causing chaos and grounding flights

The allegations came out in a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, which Brand denied before the show was aired.

What has Russell Brand been accused of and how has he responded?

The debris of a burnt car is seen as firefighters seal off the area where an aircraft of the Italian acrobatic air team the Frecce Tricolori crashed during a practice run outside the northern city of

Italy investigates if plane hit birds before deadly crash

Jann Wenner

Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner loses hall of fame role after remarks

A woman has been charged with murder after two elderly people were found dead in Essex

Woman, 35, arrested on suspicion of murder after two people in their 70s 'presumed dead'

The grain storage terminal at the Odesa Sea Port

First cargo ships arrive in Ukrainian port after Russia’s exit from grain deal

An Italian jet crashed during a display practice, killing a five-year-old girl

Horrific moment Italian 'Red Arrow' crashes into ground killing girl, 5, and leaving family with burns

Russell Brand denies the claims and held a gig as they emerged

Agency and women's charity cut ties with Russell Brand after sexual assault claims as police urge women to come forward

Latest News

See more Latest News

Britain faces thunderstorms as new warnings were issued

New thunderstorm warnings issued by Met Office as forecaster warns of hail, floods and lightning strikes
Ursula von der Leyen and Giorgia Meloni

EU and Italian leaders tour Lampedusa amid surge in migrant arrivals

German police

Dozens injured in violence at Eritrean cultural festival in Germany

Poland-Russia border

Poland imposes ban on Russian-registered cars

Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un returns to North Korea after six-day Russian visit

This speech comes almost a year after her mini-budget.

Liz Truss to claim mini budget would have saved Britain £35b as she defends disastrous time in No 10
Russell Brand denies the claims and held a gig as they emerged

Police urge women to come forward after sexual assault allegations made against Russell Brand
Petrol station

Oil giants accused in legal action of deceiving public about climate damage

Paskevicius has been jailed

Man tried to abduct child from Aldi but was thwarted by brother, 7, who blocked his way and held on to sibling's leg
Stormy seas

Man killed by falling tree and thousands without power as Storm Lee sweeps in

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The man was arrested in the Royal Mews, near Buckingham Palace

Man, 25, arrested at Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace after climbing over wall in early hours
Meghan and Harry posed with restaurant staff during their night out after attending the Invictus Games

Inside Prince Harry's 39th birthday at traditional German restaurant in Dusseldorf as Invictus Games draws to a close
Harry and Meghan have been reunited at the Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan reunited at Invictus Games as Duchess of Sussex says she is 'thrilled' to be at Germany event

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

It's a high stakes game for Yousaf.

Scottish independence is a high stakes game for Humza Yousaf - but it's a price he may be willing to pay
JOB on NHS waiting lists

'Absolutely breathtaking': James O'Brien reacts to Rishi Sunak blaming junior doctors for NHS waiting lists
james

James O'Brien baffled by retired doctor telling female surgeons to 'toughen up' after reports of sexual assault
Nick Ferrari

'As I came around, I knew there was something wrong': Tourist reveals harrowing post-plastic surgery ordeal in Turkey
Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a “soft" Brexit, says Andrew Marr.

Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a 'soft' Brexit, writes Andrew Marr
Shelagh and caller on May

Nostalgia for Theresa May amid current political discontent should be 'resisted', says this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien is persuaded to change his mind on triple lock pensions.

Callers change James O'Brien's mind on abolishing triple lock pensions as debate continues

Police officer defends dancing at Notting Hill Carnival

'We still get the job done': Former frontline officer defends police dancing at Notting Hill Carnival
'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage,' says Andrew Marr

'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage... almost everybody in politics privately agrees," says Andrew Marr
1 in 3 female surgeons have been sexually assaulted

Shelagh Fogarty hits out at the ‘boys club sexually molesting and abusing’ female surgeons

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit