Horrific moment Italian 'Red Arrow' crashes into ground killing girl, 5, and leaving family with burns

17 September 2023, 13:28 | Updated: 17 September 2023, 13:40

An Italian jet crashed during a display practice, killing a five-year-old girl
An Italian jet crashed during a display practice, killing a five-year-old girl. Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By Will Taylor

A five-year-old girl has been killed after a plane from Italy's version of the Red Arrows crashed into the ground and exploded.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Footage shows an MB-339 fighter break out of formation and fly low to the ground before the pilot ejects.

Seconds later, it crashes into the ground in a massive fireball.

Reports say it hit a car containing a family, killing a five-year-old girl and her brother, aged nine, and her parents with burns.

She was named as Laura Origliasso by Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni.

Read more: Libyan prosecutors pledge justice following floods as UK aid package increased to £10 million

The pilot, who ejected very low to the ground, but has also suffered burns.

The plane was part of the Frecce Tricolori team, the Italian aerobatic unit that is equivalent to the Red Arrows.

CASELLE - CADUTA FRECCIA TRICOLORE IN DECOLLO

They were flying over Turin Caselle airport. It is understood they were practicing for a show on Sunday that marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Italian Air Force.

The clip shows how two groups of jets were flying in a wedge formations on Saturday before one on the far left of the team starts to slow down and then fall away.

It flies incredibly low the ground, with the pilot ejecting just several feet above the grass. He is seen being propelled into the air before a parachute deploys as the explosions erupts below him.

Investigators are looking into whether the plane was hit by a bird strike.

Images of the aftermath show a wrecked plane in a field and a car that had rolled onto its side by the road.

Read more: Top Gear unlikely to return to TV after Flintoff horror crash 'as production team dismantled'

An unidentified man was weeping at the scene
An unidentified man was weeping at the scene. Picture: Alamy
Rescuers rushed to the scene
Rescuers rushed to the scene. Picture: Alamy

Meloni said: "I am shocked by what happened today in the Caselle flying club in Turin during an exercise by the Frecce Tricolori.

"The death of little Laura Origliasso, following the terrible crash of one of the aircraft of the National Aerobatic Team, saddens me deeply and leaves me speechless.

"On behalf of myself and the entire government, I express my closeness and condolences to the family of the deceased girl and I extend my best wishes for a speedy recovery to her parents and little brother who were injured in this tragedy."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russell Brand denies the claims and held a gig as they emerged

Agency and women's charity cut ties with Russell Brand after sexual assault claims as police urge women to come forward

Britain faces thunderstorms as new warnings were issued

New thunderstorm warnings issued by Met Office as forecaster warns of hail, floods and lightning strikes

Ursula von der Leyen and Giorgia Meloni

EU and Italian leaders tour Lampedusa amid surge in migrant arrivals

German police

Dozens injured in violence at Eritrean cultural festival in Germany

Poland-Russia border

Poland imposes ban on Russian-registered cars

Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un returns to North Korea after six-day Russian visit

This speech comes almost a year after her mini-budget.

Liz Truss to claim mini budget would have saved Britain £35b as she defends disastrous time in No 10

Russell Brand denies the claims and held a gig as they emerged

Police urge women to come forward after sexual assault allegations made against Russell Brand

Petrol station

Oil giants accused in legal action of deceiving public about climate damage

Paskevicius has been jailed

Man tried to abduct child from Aldi but was thwarted by brother, 7, who blocked his way and held on to sibling's leg

Stormy seas

Man killed by falling tree and thousands without power as Storm Lee sweeps in

Top Gear is said to be unlikely to make a comeback

Top Gear unlikely to return to TV after Flintoff horror crash 'as production team dismantled'

North Korea Russia

Kim Jong Un holds talks with Russian defence minister

Maine Severe Weather

Man killed by falling tree as Storm Lee hits USA and Canada

Prince Harry moved to tears during emotional speech at Invictus Games closing ceremony

Prince Harry moved to tears during emotional speech at Invictus Games closing ceremony

Waves from Storm Lee crash on the shoreline

Storm Lee makes landfall in Canada with winds of 70mph

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russell Brand arrives to cheers at sold-out gig hours before 'very serious' allegations he denies are broadcast on TV

Russell Brand makes first appearance at sold-out show following serious sexual assault allegations
Libyan prosecutors pledge justice following floods as aid package and body bags arrive in the country

Libyan prosecutors pledge justice following floods as UK aid package increased to £10 million
Cullen's fiance, Daisy Morrison, took to Instagram to say: "The Hardest Goodbye

'The hardest goodbye': England youth footballer Ben Cull, 24, dies weeks after proposing as fiancé pays tribute
Firefighters seal off the area after the crash outside the northern city of Turin, Italy (Matteo Secci/LaPresse via AP)

Italian air force aircraft crashes during acrobatic exercise

Libya Floods

Libyan prosecutor opens probe into collapse of two dams after 11,000 killed

Russell Brand accused of serious sexual assault by four women.

Russell Brand accused of sexual assault by five women. He denies the allegations.

Tropical Weather

Storm Lee bears down on New England and Canada with winds and rain

14-year-old Nathaniel was stabbed to death on Friday

Boy, 14, stabbed to death in Manchester named as Nathaniel Shani as family pays tribute to 'most loving' teenager
Thunderstorms are set to batter South West England

Summer is over: Thunderstorms and heavy rain to batter UK amid warnings of risk to life and flood fears
Burke is believed to have been murdered

Former British paratrooper feared murdered in Ukraine as body found after another UK volunteer 'dies with hands tied'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The man was arrested in the Royal Mews, near Buckingham Palace

Man, 25, arrested at Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace after climbing over wall in early hours
Meghan and Harry posed with restaurant staff during their night out after attending the Invictus Games

Inside Prince Harry's 39th birthday at traditional German restaurant in Dusseldorf as Invictus Games draws to a close
Harry and Meghan have been reunited at the Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan reunited at Invictus Games as Duchess of Sussex says she is 'thrilled' to be at Germany event

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

It's a high stakes game for Yousaf.

Scottish independence is a high stakes game for Humza Yousaf - but it's a price he may be willing to pay
JOB on NHS waiting lists

'Absolutely breathtaking': James O'Brien reacts to Rishi Sunak blaming junior doctors for NHS waiting lists
james

James O'Brien baffled by retired doctor telling female surgeons to 'toughen up' after reports of sexual assault
Nick Ferrari

'As I came around, I knew there was something wrong': Tourist reveals harrowing post-plastic surgery ordeal in Turkey
Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a “soft" Brexit, says Andrew Marr.

Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a 'soft' Brexit, writes Andrew Marr
Shelagh and caller on May

Nostalgia for Theresa May amid current political discontent should be 'resisted', says this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien is persuaded to change his mind on triple lock pensions.

Callers change James O'Brien's mind on abolishing triple lock pensions as debate continues

Police officer defends dancing at Notting Hill Carnival

'We still get the job done': Former frontline officer defends police dancing at Notting Hill Carnival
'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage,' says Andrew Marr

'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage... almost everybody in politics privately agrees," says Andrew Marr
1 in 3 female surgeons have been sexually assaulted

Shelagh Fogarty hits out at the ‘boys club sexually molesting and abusing’ female surgeons

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit