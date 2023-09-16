Libyan prosecutors pledge justice following floods as UK aid package increased to £10 million

16 September 2023, 20:24 | Updated: 16 September 2023, 20:34

Libyan prosecutors pledge justice following floods as aid package and body bags arrive in the country
Libyan prosecutors pledge justice following floods as aid package and body bags arrive in the country. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Libyan prosecutors have pledged to hold those responsible for the neglect of two dams in Derna to account, as aid packages - including a large number of body bags - arrived in the flooded nation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thousands were killed in the country last Sunday after two dams burst in the wake of Storm Daniel.

Flood waters overwhelmed the two dams, sending a wall of water several metres high through the centre of Derna, destroying entire neighbourhoods and sweeping people out to sea.

The death toll remains unknown - with figures ranging from 6,000 to 11,000 - however, Derna's mayor has said he expects the total could eventually reach 20,000 fatalities.

The death toll remains unknown - with figures ranging from 6,000 to 11,000 - however, Derna's mayor has said he expects the total could eventually reach 20,000 fatalities.
The death toll remains unknown - with figures ranging from 6,000 to 11,000 - however, Derna's mayor has said he expects the total could eventually reach 20,000 fatalities. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Now, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said 29-metric-tonnes of health supplies have now landed in Benghazi, Lybia's second largest city.

Reports emerging from the country warn of disease, as bodies continue to wash up on the region's beaches.

"This is a disaster of epic proportions," said Dr Ahmed Zouiten, WHO's representative in Libya.

The newly arrived aid packages include essential medicines, trauma and emergency surgery supplies, and medical equipment.

The package is also set to include body bags to move and bury the dead, with the spread of disease a top priority.R

Read more: UK to be blasted by thunderstorms over the weekend as spell of warm weather comes to an end

Read more: Devastated mother reveals how blundering council contractor got rid of everything she owned during work on her house

"This is a disaster of epic proportions," said Dr Ahmed Zouiten, WHO&squot;s representative in Libya.
"This is a disaster of epic proportions," said Dr Ahmed Zouiten, WHO's representative in Libya. Picture: LBC / Alamy

It comes as the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said it had increased its aid package to Libya and Morocco to £10m.

The North African nation of Morocco saw thousands of deaths following a devastating earthquake on September 8.

So far more than 1,000 people have been buried in mass graves across the city.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Waves from Storm Lee crash on the shoreline

Storm Lee makes landfall in Canada with winds of 70mph

Russell Brand arrives to cheers at sold-out gig hours before 'very serious' allegations he denies are broadcast on TV

Russell Brand arrives to cheers at sold-out gig following 'very serious' sexual misconduct allegations he denies

Cullen's fiance, Daisy Morrison, took to Instagram to say: "The Hardest Goodbye

'The hardest goodbye': England youth footballer Ben Cull, 24, dies weeks after proposing as fiancé pays tribute

Firefighters seal off the area after the crash outside the northern city of Turin, Italy (Matteo Secci/LaPresse via AP)

Italian air force aircraft crashes during acrobatic exercise

Libya Floods

Libyan prosecutor opens probe into collapse of two dams after 11,000 killed

Russell Brand accused of serious sexual assault by four women.

Russell Brand accused of sexual assault by five women. He denies the allegations.

Tropical Weather

Storm Lee bears down on New England and Canada with winds and rain

14-year-old Nathaniel was stabbed to death on Friday

Boy, 14, stabbed to death in Manchester named as Nathaniel Shani as family pays tribute to 'most loving' teenager

Thunderstorms are set to batter South West England

Summer is over: Thunderstorms and heavy rain to batter UK amid warnings of risk to life and flood fears

Burke is believed to have been murdered

Former British paratrooper feared murdered in Ukraine as body found after another UK volunteer 'dies with hands tied'

North Korea Russia

Kim Jong Un inspects Russian bombers, missiles and frigate

Wales will be the first country in the UK to introduce legislation to have a default 20mph speed limit on roads where cars, pedestrians and cyclists all use.

'People won't come to Wales if they fear a £100 fine': Fears 20mph limit will deter tourists

Oktoberfest

Beer flows and crowds descend on Munich for the official start of Oktoberfest

Russell Brand says all his relationships have been consensual

Russell Brand to play gig just hours before 'very serious' claims he denies will be broadcast on TV

The man was arrested in the Royal Mews, near Buckingham Palace

Man, 25, arrested at Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace after climbing over wall in early hours

XL Bullies will not be culled, the chief veterinary officer said

XL Bullies will not face a cull, Britain's top animal adviser confirms amid fears for dogs' future after ban

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Greater Manchester Police have imposed a Section 60 authority to grant them additional stop and search powers in the area.

Boy, 14, stabbed to death, as teenager arrested on suspicion of murder

Ella was mauled by five dogs

XL Bullies tried to rip apart my niece, 2, 'like a tug of war': Miraculous survival of girl savaged by five dogs
With the new HS2 plans, trains would stop six miles away from London Euston, at Old Oak Commos, saving the government at least £4.8 billion.

HS2 'may not run to Euston' with passengers getting off six miles away in new plans to scrap part of troubled rail line
Police have been told to scan all CCTV images of shoplifting with facial recognition technology

Police told to scan every CCTV image of shoplifters with facial recognition technology to crack down on theft epidemic
North Korea Russia

Kim Jong Un continues his Russian tour of military sites

Poland Visas for Cash

Poland’s conservative government rocked by visa corruption scandal

Mexico US Extradition

Mexican drug lord’s son extradited to US

Russell Brand says all his relationships have been consensual

Russell Brand denies 'very serious' claims against him as he insists all relationships have been 'consensual'
Hawaii Wildfires Reentry Plan

Predicted death toll in Hawaii wildfires falls to 97

An outright ban of the breed is expected to come in 2025

Two-year amnesty for XL Bully dog: Outright ban to 'hit owners in 2025 as pets must meet criteria or be put down'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan and Harry posed with restaurant staff during their night out after attending the Invictus Games

Inside Prince Harry's 39th birthday at traditional German restaurant in Dusseldorf as Invictus Games draws to a close
Harry and Meghan have been reunited at the Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan reunited at Invictus Games as Duchess of Sussex says she is 'thrilled' to be at Germany event
The Princess of Wales was pictured with injured fingers on an outing at HMP High Down

'Injured' Princess of Wales seen with bandaged fingers during prison outing after 'falling at home while trampolining'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

It's a high stakes game for Yousaf.

Scottish independence is a high stakes game for Humza Yousaf - but it's a price he may be willing to pay
JOB on NHS waiting lists

'Absolutely breathtaking': James O'Brien reacts to Rishi Sunak blaming junior doctors for NHS waiting lists
james

James O'Brien baffled by retired doctor telling female surgeons to 'toughen up' after reports of sexual assault
Nick Ferrari

'As I came around, I knew there was something wrong': Tourist reveals harrowing post-plastic surgery ordeal in Turkey
Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a “soft" Brexit, says Andrew Marr.

Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a 'soft' Brexit, writes Andrew Marr
Shelagh and caller on May

Nostalgia for Theresa May amid current political discontent should be 'resisted', says this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien is persuaded to change his mind on triple lock pensions.

Callers change James O'Brien's mind on abolishing triple lock pensions as debate continues

Police officer defends dancing at Notting Hill Carnival

'We still get the job done': Former frontline officer defends police dancing at Notting Hill Carnival
'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage,' says Andrew Marr

'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage... almost everybody in politics privately agrees," says Andrew Marr
1 in 3 female surgeons have been sexually assaulted

Shelagh Fogarty hits out at the ‘boys club sexually molesting and abusing’ female surgeons

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit