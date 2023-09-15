UK to be blasted by thunderstorms over the weekend as spell of warm weather comes to an end

15 September 2023, 13:59

Storms are set to hit the UK this weekend
Storms are set to hit the UK this weekend. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

A period of unseasonably warm weather is set to come to an end this weekend as thunderstorms sweep across the UK.

A downpour of rain and thunder is set to hit much of the country as a period of low pressure comes down from the north.

Saturday will be cloudy, with some rain and thunder, with the north particularly affected by the wet conditions.

Sunday will also be thundery in much of the country, with humid conditions also widespread.

Monday and Tuesday will also see wet and stormy weather, with strong winds, thunder and lightning coming in from the Atlantic.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Rebekah Sherwin said: "The notable change in our weather occurs through Saturday evening as increasingly humid air moves up from the south bringing thunderstorms and heavy downpours.

The UK is set to be hit by downpours and storms
The UK is set to be hit by downpours and storms. Picture: Alamy

"These heavy showers and thunderstorms will spread across much of the UK through the day on Sunday with nowhere immune from the chance of seeing them.

"Some downpours could lead to impacts on the transport network and with thunderstorms likely in places some temporary power disruption is possible.

"There is also the risk of hail and strong winds in places. It is likely that severe weather warnings will be issued as the confidence over the most likely areas to be affected increases.

"Stay up to date with the weather in your area, as forecasts can change quickly."

The next few days are set to be stormy
The next few days are set to be stormy. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office said: "On Tuesday, the last of the warm air-mass of continental origin should have cleared to the east, with westerly winds feeding in plenty of showers from off the Atlantic.

"Some of these will be heavy and thundery, especially in the north and west."

