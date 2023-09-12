Yellow warning for heavy rain and possible floods to batter UK as late summer heatwave ends

Rain warnings have been issued for the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued as Britain's late summer heatwave clears.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The UK has enjoyed a late rally this season as a week of baking temperatures sent September heat records tumbling.

But more autumnal weather has kicked in as the Met Office issued a yellow warning for rain for millions.

Manchester, Liverpool, Nottingham and South Yorkshire are all covered by the heavy rain alert.

The weather forecaster said it could cause "some flooding and disruption".

Read more: UK records 33.2C hottest day of the year - but heavy showers and strong winds will batter Britain to end heatwave

It warned: "Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.

"Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer. Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible."

A yellow weather warning has been issued for part of the UK. Picture: Met Office

The forecaster added: "Outbreaks of rain are expected to become heavier and more persistent during the early hours of Tuesday, extending east across northeast Wales, the north Midlands, parts of northern England and Lincolnshire.

"20 to 30 mm rain is likely quite widely within around six hours, with perhaps as much as 40 to 50 mm in a few places. This is likely to cause some flooding and disruption in some locations. The rain is likely to turn more showery during Tuesday afternoon."

The alert will last until 1pm on Tuesday.

It comes after the UK recorded its hottest day of the year as the mercury hit 33.2C at Heathrow on Saturday.

Rain is set to sweep the UK. Picture: Alamy

That came amid a run of seven consecutive days of 30C heat, a record for September.

Previously, the country had only seen three consecutive days of that level of heat in this month.

The Met Office predicts cooler temperatures with sunny spells on Wednesday, with parts experiencing warmer and humid weather at the weekend and possible storms.

"Remaining changeable with further spells of rain on Thursday and Friday. Turning warmer and humid again in the southeast on Saturday with a risk of thunderstorms," its forecast for the week said.