Britain's scorching heatwave leaves as thunderstorms arrive - but London escapes heavy rain

The searing heat from September is being replaced by cooler weather and downpours. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

After a rare hot and sunny start to September, days of scorching heat have finally been replaced with cooler weather and some torrential thunderstorms, but London has escaped the autumnal showers for now.

The UK heatwave, which saw temperatures reach a staggering 33C in some areas, is drawing to an end as thunderstorms and rain are to be expected across the country.

The 'unprecedented' heatwave resulted in the UK Health Security Agency issuing an amber heat health alert.

Met Office meteorologist, Tom Morgan, said: We have never seen anything as long-lived in terms of a heatwave in September before."

Scotland, Wales, Ireland and parts of England have already experienced rainy and thundery conditions, following the hot weather.

A yellow weather warning had been in place for southern Scotland until 6am this morning and there is the possibility of flash flooding, lightning, hail, and strong wind.

London will manage to escape the rain today as temperatures are predicted to reach 26C by 3pm, but the Met Office predicts the capital will experience patchy rain and cloudier skies on Tuesday afternoon.

The rest of the week for London will be continual clouds and cooler temperatures ranging from 20C to 23C.

What will the weather be like as we head into Monday?



Here's Rachel Ayers with the latest national weather forecast. pic.twitter.com/xfCQQ1R7rv — Met Office (@metoffice) September 10, 2023

The thunderstorms, lightning and rainy conditions had been expected as the September heatwave came to an end.

Devon, Greater Manchester and Yorkshire have experienced thunderstorms after the heatwave came to an end.

A dry start in the south with patchy mist, fog and low cloud clearing



Fairly cloudy in the north with showers or outbreaks of rain



Here is your Monday morning forecast 👇 pic.twitter.com/HYSLtCr7Hr — Met Office (@metoffice) September 10, 2023

There are further warnings for 'thunder fever', where the combination of a high pollen count and thunderstorms exacerbate people's hayfever symptoms.