Exact date September heatwave will end - and it's earlier than we thought as Met Office issues thunderstorm warning

8 September 2023, 11:56

Heatwave to end this weekend
Heatwave to end this weekend. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Britain is set to be lashed by thunderstorms as the Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for parts of the country.

Heavy showers, which are expected to lead to some disruption will hit most of the UK, between 2pm and 9pm on Saturday, according to the weather experts.

The UK has been basking in an Indian summer heat blast with temperatures reaching more than 30C in some places. The Met Office says Thursday was provisionally the hottest day of the year so far in the UK at 32.6C, beating June's record of 32.2C.

The heatwave has already broken the record for the most consecutive days with temperatures above 30C in September, with Saharan dust generating vivid sunsets and sunrises in the clear conditions.

London mayor Sadiq Khan has issued an emergency response for the capital as the UK is set to see its longest September heatwave on record.

Sadiq Khan triggers emergency weather response for London as UK swelters in record-breaking September heatwave

But some areas will see a dramatic end to the sunny spell this weekend.

A Met Office spokesman said: "While most places will stay dry, a few places may see heavy, slow moving showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. Where these develop, heavy downpours are possible with 30 to 50mm of rain possible in 1 to 2 hours or less. Large hail and lightning are likely additional hazards."

