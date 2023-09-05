Heat health alert upgraded to second highest Amber warning as England faces 32C temperatures

5 September 2023, 11:53 | Updated: 5 September 2023, 11:55

An amber alert for heat has been issued for this week
An amber alert for heat has been issued for this week. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

An amber alert for high temperatures has been issued as the UK faces a September mini heatwave that could break records.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Forecasters are predicting the late summer heat could even break the UK record for the hottest day of the year - which currently stands at 32.2C in June.

A yellow heat warning that was issued for most of England was upgraded to an amber alert today - as temperatures are set to soar to 32C - or hotter than Thailand.

It comes as the UK Health Security Agency has issued the amber alert across almost the whole of England, apart from the North East, until 9pm on September 10.

The amber alert warns of ‘significant impacts’ on the NHS and says an increased mortality rate is likely - especially among the elderly and vulnerable.

Heatwave criteria is also likely be met in a number of places over the next couple of days, and for much of the UK it will feel "very warm to hot", senior meteorologist Rachel Ayers said.

Read more: Government 'shrugging their shoulders' over crumbling schools, Labour claims, as Tories hit back at 'opportunism'

Read more: Little boy, 5, crushed to death under wheels of van driven by disqualified driver who lied 'brazenly' to police

"On Tuesday, there will be some patchy cloud for the far southwest and later Northern Ireland with a risk of the odd shower/isolated thunderstorm," Ms Ayers said.

"Elsewhere after any low cloud, mist and fog lifts and clears it will be dry with plenty of sunshine.

"It will be cloudier in the far north of Scotland with the odd spot of rain and drizzle, though drier than recent days.

"Temperatures will vary between 27 to 30C in central and southern areas, with an isolated 31C possible inland.

"On Wednesday, mist and fog will clear once again with low cloud burning back to the coast through the morning, again leaving a very warm or hot day.

"Again some patchy cloud in the far west and Northern Ireland. A chance of showers moving into the South West during the evening, risk of an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures will climb to 32C in central and south-east England.

"Thursday, another fine day after early mist and fog clears. Again cloudier for North Sea coasts, and inland at first, but cloud burning back to the coasts.

"Sunshine will be more hazy in the west than previous days. Overnight showers will push north in the west with some outbreaks of rain in the far north west of Scotland.

"Temperatures will climb to 32C in central and south-east England."

She continued: "On Friday, most places will remain fine and dry with sunny spells. Areas of cloud will limit sunshine in places, with a small chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm, predominantly in the west.

"Patchy rain is likely, at least for a time in the far north west, perhaps with brighter, drier, fresher conditions here later. Mainly light winds, though winds increasing in the north west.

"Continuing very warm or hot for many and likely feeling humid, but with low cloud and lower temperatures around some coasts, with the potential for cooler air to move into some northern parts too.

"Temperatures climbing to 31C in central and south-east England."

The evenings are also expected to remain very warm with temperatures potentially not dropping below 20C on Wednesday - meaning a "tropical night" is on the cards.

Another tropical night is forecast on Thursday as temperatures remain above 20C.

It is the tropical storms in the Atlantic that have led to high pressure "dominating over the UK", the Met Office said.

Meanwhile, the weekend is set to become cooler, turning unsettled next week when the weather will return to September's average temperatures.

Other forecasts suggest the warmer conditions could stay around until October.

It comes after a summer of mostly cloudy and showery weather, with July in particular being wetter and cooler than average.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Fountain of Neptune in Florence, Italy, is situated in the Piazza della Signoria

German tourist faces hefty fine after climbing Neptune's fountain in Florence ‘for a selfie’

Japan Animation Studio Fire

Man admits deadly arson attack on Japanese animation studio

India Sanskrit Name

India replaced by Sanskrit word Bharat in G20 dinner invitations

Syria

US-backed forces in Syria make gains against rebel Arab tribesmen

There may be a sinister reason behind a Christmas gnome popping up over the Christmas period

Mystery of Christmas gnomes being left in people's gardens as police issue warning over sinister ‘calling card’

Alexander Zverev stopped play after he heard the slur

Tennis player Alexander Zverev stops play to demand fan is removed from the US Open arena over Adolf Hitler slur

Australia Antarctic Rescue

Man who fell ill at Antarctic base rescued after daunting mission

Greece Extreme Weather

Greek police ban cars from roads as severe storm batters central region

Israel Palestinians

Palestinian man killed during Israeli army raid in refugee camp

B&M has agreed to take on 51 Wilko stores

Discount retailer B&M swoops in to rescue 51 Wilko stores from brink of closure

Birmingham City Council has formally declared itself in financial distress

Birmingham City Council 'effectively bankrupt'

Police stopped a group of cyclists doing 39mph and gave them 'words of advice'

Row breaks out after cyclists pulled over doing 39mph in 30zone but police give them ‘words of advice’

Gen Abdel-Fattah Burhan

Sudan’s top general arrives in South Sudan for talks with president on war

Body cameras will not be offered to Asda staff, Lord Rose has said.

No body worn cameras for Asda staff, says Lord Stuart Rose

Lord Rose said rejoining the EU would be a 'common sense' move

'Common sense' move for Britain to rejoin EU within 20 years, Asda Chairman Lord Stuart Rose tells LBC

Hannah Byrne was just 22 when she died

Tributes paid after 'bright and enthusiastic' British policewoman, 22, found dead while on holiday in Corfu

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Chinese President will skip G20 summit in India amid soured relations

Nairobi protesters

First African Climate Summit opens in Kenya

The Pope

Francis opens clinic and shelter for homeless on first papal visit to Mongolia

Erdogan and Putin

Turkish President to meet Putin in bid to revive Ukraine grain export deal

Mr Putin greets Mr Erdogan

Talks under way between Putin and Erdogan to revive Ukraine grain export deal

The runways under construction

Japanese court orders Okinawa to allow construction of US military runways

Gabon Coup

Gabon’s military leader sworn in as head of state after ousting president

Olaf Scholz

German leader tweets picture of himself with eye patch after jogging accident

Smouldering forest

Massive wildfire in north-eastern Greece gradually abating

Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Putin says there will be no new grain deal until West meets his demands

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry watches during Major League football match

Ecstatic Prince Harry joins Hollywood A-listers in star-studded crowd to watch Messi's victory in LA
King Charles reportedly has no time to see the Duke of Sussex on his return.

King Charles has ‘no time in diary’ to meet Prince Harry when he returns to UK ahead of Queen's death anniversary
Charles was disappointed that Harry was a boy, Diana claimed

Unheard Princess Diana tapes reveal her claim that Charles was disappointed when Harry was born as he 'wanted a girl'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien and caller Eddie criticise Tory Party tactics.

'Accruing credits to get to the next level': James O'Brien compares today's politics to a 'video game'
Mum criticises DofE and Education Secretary for handling of RAAC crisis.

'I am seethingly angry': Mum vents frustrations amid 'shambolic' handling of RAAC crisis

LBC caller blames increased attacks against shop workers on them 'riling up' customers

NHS 'breathes and sweats woke', says caller who 'detests' using public health service

Shelagh Fogarty questions why schools are only built to last 30 years.

'Someone needs to carry the can' for schools with 'built-in obsolescence', ex-headteacher demands
James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's handling of finances in light of thousands of schools closed over concrete damage.

'Schools have been allowed to wither': James O'Brien criticises Sunak's refusal to fund concrete safety repairs
Gails Chairman Luke Johnson tells Jick Ferrari that shoplifting is 'barbaric'.

'I don't believe anybody has to steal to survive': Gail's chairman gives his views amid shoplifting epidemic
Tom Swabrick

'Is it not completely mental?': Tom Swarbrick astonished as schools shut due to crumble-risk concrete before new term
James on school concrete

A 'decent government' would have acted in lockdown over unsafe concrete school buildings, states James O'Brien
Andy Burnham on ticket office closures

'U-turn' required to halt rail ticket office closures, demands Greater Manchester Mayor

Caroline Flack's mother speaks to Sangita Myska

Caroline Flack's mum 'begged' Met Chief for truth regarding daughter's suicide

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit