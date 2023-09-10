Thunderstorms bring abrupt end to September heatwave as heavy showers and strong winds batter Britain

10 September 2023, 18:24

Rain broke the spell of hot September weather on Sunday as the mini-heatwave which saw records tumble comes to an abrupt end
Rain broke the spell of hot September weather on Sunday as the mini-heatwave which saw records tumble comes to an abrupt end. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Rain is battering much of the UK and Ireland after an unprecedented spell of hot September weather - bringing familiar wet autumnal scenes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office has issued two yellow warning for thunderstorms this weekend, with torrential downpours set to hit the north of England, Scotland and Ireland during Sunday afternoon and evening.

Rain has been recorded across northern England, Ireland and Scotland with sporadic showers also seen on Britain's south coast - notably delaying England's Cricket World Cup warm-up series against New Zealand in Southampton.

The warnings have been in place for between 2pm and midnight on Sunday, with a risk of "hail as well as some strong, gusty winds".

It means some people could be in store for some flash flooding and lightning strikes.

Travel disruption is also expected, with the wet and windy conditions likely to cause delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

A similar alert was also issued for between 2pm and 9pm on Saturday.

It comes despite the UK's hottest day being recorded on Satruday - with Kew Gardens' monitoring station recording 33.2C.

The UK had already sweltered through five days of temperatures above 30C in September for the first time, resulting in the UK Health Security Agency issuing an amber heat health alert.

This means weather impacts are likely to be felt across the health service, with those aged above 65 or those with pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular disease at greater risk.

Read more: Exact date UK to reach hottest day of the year again revealed, as September smashes temperature records

Read more: More than 800 killed and hundreds injured after 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Marrakesh

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: "Although much of the UK will see high temperatures and sunny skies continue on Saturday, in what has a possibility of being the hottest day of the year so far, there's also the potential for some thunderstorms, which has resulted in a Yellow Warning being issued for much of central England and parts of east Wales.

"Temperatures will begin to trend downwards from Saturday in the far northwest of Scotland, with a cold front gradually moving south through the weekend, bringing with it the risk of some heavy and thundery downpours on Sunday as well.

"However, the southeast will hold on to the high temperatures the longest and could still reach 32C on Sunday."

