Woman, 35, arrested on suspicion of murder after two people in their 70s 'presumed dead'

17 September 2023, 14:36

A woman has been charged with murder after two elderly people were found dead in Essex
A woman has been charged with murder after two elderly people were found dead in Essex. Picture: Essex Police

By Will Taylor

A woman has been charged with murder as police believe two people in their 70s are dead.

Police were told of a concern for welfare of the two people, who have not been identified, on Wednesday, September 13.

Essex Police said: "As a result of the extensive work carried out by a dedicated investigative team, our strong belief based on all the evidence available is that the two people in question are no longer alive."

Virginia McCullough, 35, of Pump Hill in Chelmsford, faces two counts of murder and is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Her arrest came as officers visited a home on that road earlier in the week. Police tape was set up at the scene as forensics officers carried out their investigation.

Forensics officers attended an address in Chelmsford
Forensics officers attended an address in Chelmsford. Picture: Essex Police
Officers were outside the Chelmsford home
Officers were outside the Chelmsford home. Picture: Alamy

Detective Rob Kirby, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "Although we have received authorisation to charge Virginia McCullough, this complex and in-depth investigation will be continuing at pace throughout the coming weeks and months.

"I would also reiterate that our continued to belief is that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider Chelmsford or Essex public.

"Our thoughts today are with the families of everyone involved and I can assure them, all avenues of enquiry will be pursued extensively to piece together the circumstances around this matter."

Essex Police have charged a woman
Essex Police have charged a woman. Picture: Essex Police

Detectives questioned McCullough on Friday as she was held in custody.

DS Kirby said at the time that it was "very much an isolated matter".

Anyone with information can contact Essex Police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

